Brian Laundrie Garden Theory: TikTok Video Claims He Is Hiding in Parents’ Flowerbed

Web sleuths continue to pick apart the Gabby Petito case and manhunt for Brian Laundrie. The latest bizarre claim in the search for Laundrie stems from a TikTok video showing drone footage of his parents in their garden. Some claim they can see a hand in the flower bed. Read on to watch the videos.

Many commenters on the viral video were quick to point out the flaws in the logic, but others said they were convinced. The theory that Laundrie is hiding in a bunker in his parents’ yard is just one of many of the bizarre claims in the case that captured the public and Internet sleuths alike. Another claim from web sleuths said they believed Petito was pregnant based on images some claimed showed a discarded sonogram posted in a viral YouTube video.

Petito was reported missing September 11, 2021, 10 days after her fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23, returned from a road trip without her. The remains of the 22-year-old van life blogger were found Sunday, September 19, 2021, in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Officials are conducting a manhunt for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a swampy nature preserve in Florida.

An arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie Thursday, September 23, 2021, related to Wyoming federal court allegations on the use of “unauthorized devices” following Petito’s death, according to NBC News. Officials told NBC that the arrest warrant is related to allegations he used a debit card he was not permitted to use, and is not directly related to Petito’s death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some TikTok Users Claim Grainy Drone Footage Shows Movement in His Parents’ Flower Bed, Sparking a New Conspiracy Theory

Some people are now implying that a garden plot in the backyard of Brian Laundrie’s parent’s home is the secret entrance to an underground bunker where Brian has been hiding out all along. Crazy, obsessive stuff.pic.twitter.com/ddUKQYauM8 — Maria Leah 🍁 (@maria_leah385) October 6, 2021

A TikTok video posted by a user named _mamabear_xo_ October 6, 2021, shows a clip of the drone footage showing Laundrie’s mother, Roberta Laundrie, bending over a flower bed in her garden. His dad, Christopher Laundrie, is standing nearby.

“Brian, is that you?” the text on the video says.

The video highlights a spot in the corner of the video where Roberta Laundrie is looking, and some claim they can see a hand in the garden.

“Brian is under the garden bed..watch him hand his mother something..” the caption says.

Another video, posted by user thedcproject October 8, 2021, zooms in on the area in question and slows down the footage. His parents appear to spot the drone at the end of the clip and leave the garden.

The user says he sees a white object that disappears as Roberta Laundrie’s hand moves away while she is leaning over the flower bed.

“Actually, on reverse, it looks like she hands something off,” he says.

“There’s something strange going on here,” he adds. “It just seems very clear to me. I could be wrong. It’s very interesting nonetheless.”

A user named charlienovasite took the theory further, sharing the video and writing, “There is definitely someone there. You cannot change my mind.”

The video had more than 1.2 million views.

Many Social Media Commenters Were Quick to Point Out the Logical Errors in the Theory

While some commenters on the videos appeared to buy into the theory, many others were quick to point out the flawed logic, such as the fact that the FBI searched the property, and the unlikelihood that Laundrie’s parents had a bunker waiting for him in their back yard.

“I can’t believe people actually think Brian Laundrie is in a bunker under their flower bed. Realistically, who would coincidentally have an underground bunker in their backyard already OR be able to build one by the time they realized Gabby was missing,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I could be wrong.”

Another Twitter user urged people to stop spreading the theory.

“Stop with this ridiculous story about Brian Laundrie hiding in a stupid flower bed in the parents backyard. It’s not remotely funny,” the person wrote.

Some users also tagged Dog the Bounty Hunter in the videos, telling him he should search the area in the garden.

“Some people are now implying that a garden plot in the backyard of Brian Laundrie’s parent’s home is the secret entrance to an underground bunker where Brian has been hiding out all along,” another person wrote on Twitter. “Crazy, obsessive stuff.”

