LOOK: Wide Shot of Trump Leaning Heavily on Debate Podium Goes Viral

During the second and final 2020 Presidential Debate on October 22, a wide shot that revealed Donald Trump leaning against the podium went viral.

A screenshot of the moment was captured by The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans who are against Trump, and shared on Twitter to their 2.5 million followers. They captioned the angled view, “That poor podium.”

That poor podium. pic.twitter.com/w0vRNnn12y — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 23, 2020

Another viewer commenting on the wide shot of the president tweeted, “yanno, I noticed Trump was slouching a little bit… and then they cut to this view. I’m gonna go ahead and assume it’s because he’s literally resting on his stomach?”

yanno, I noticed Trump was slouching a little bit… and then they cut to this view I'm gonna go ahead and assume it's because he's literally resting on his stomach? pic.twitter.com/PJGHo0FgJo — B💀NES (@ConcealedBones) October 23, 2020

Many of the tweets shared on Thursday evening were in reference to Trump’s weight. According to a memo by the president’s physician Dr. Sean P. Conley, Trump weighed was 243 pounds in February 2019, which showed a 4-pound gain since 2018. In June 2020, ABC News reported that Trump weighed in at 244 pounds.

Other people on Twitter wondered if he was leaning so heavily on the podium because he needed help “to hold himself up.” One Twitter used said, “#Debates2020 What the f*** is Trump doing? Leaning on his gut? Or does it just spill over the podium naturally?”

Trump is leaning forward onto the podium to hold himself up? pic.twitter.com/wbBfw1J25h — Daniel Jacob Kulick (@DanielJKulick) October 23, 2020

Is Trump being held up by his podium? pic.twitter.com/gP9k6TKN0T — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) October 23, 2020

That podium took all the abuse tonight. Trump is leaning forward on that thing hard. pic.twitter.com/j0oVpTXSPQ — Vacuous Truther (@seanconner2023) October 23, 2020

Trump leaned over his podium like he's ordering ice cream and showing how big he wants his scoop pic.twitter.com/b87efIqzZx — Carlos Bean (@carthelos) October 23, 2020

The debate on Thursday night was supposed to be the third time that Trump faced off against former Vice President Joe Biden. However, after Trump tested positive for COVID-19, and disagreements on how to execute a virtual debate, the second debate was canceled.

Twitter Users Compared Trump’s Lean on the Podium to Michael Jackson’s Signature Move in ‘Smooth Criminal’



A split screenshot comparing Trump leaning on the podium with Michael Jackon’s famous lean in his music video for “Smooth Criminal.”

That podium is trumps biggest supporter pic.twitter.com/1cHSExBYbA — natalie (@thatbakerbetch) October 23, 2020

Another person tweeting about Trump’s heavy lean on the podium said, “It’s been over a decade since I’ve taken a geometry class so I forgot which one was which… Was Trump leaning into his podium at an acute or obtuse angle? #DebateTonight.”

There Was Concern For Trump’s Health From Viewers Who Thought He May Be Using the Podium as a Crutch

I wonder if Trump’s health is an issue, all night long he’s been leaning on his podium. Biden not so. pic.twitter.com/xuZPp0rqLS — bbmom (@bbmom1) October 23, 2020



Thursday night was the president’s first debate since testing positive for COVID-19, and there’s was continued concern for his health after he appeared to use the podium as a crutch. According to the CDC, “Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications.”

Due to the president’s age, he’s 74, and his weight, he was considered a a high-risk patient.

After being released from Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump gave his first public speech on October 10. However, the speaking event was over after only 17 minutes, prompting many Twitter users to speculate about the president’s health.

However, with only 12 days left until Election Day, Trump has ramped up his efforts on the campaign trail and has been moving full-steam ahead with rallies across the nation. On Thursday night, Trump appeared energetic and didn’t appear to show outward signs that he was still suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

