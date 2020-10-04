Donald Trump Jr. Among Names Floated for Open Pennsylvania Senate Seat [REPORT]

Donald Trump Jr.’s name might be considered among many others for a Pennsylvania Senate seat opening in 2022, according to a report from Deputy DC Bureau Chief Todd Zwillich of Vice. However, a Politico report did not list Trump Jr. among the possible contenders to fill the seat being vacated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Trump Jr. has said in the past that he is open to the idea of running for political office, but as of the time of publication, he has not spoken about the Pennsylvania seat in particular.

Vice Reported That Donald Trump Jr.’s Name Was One of Many in the Mix

On Sunday, October 4, Zwillich tweeted that he had been talking with Pennsylvania Republicans, and Trump Jr.’s name was being floated for the open Senate seat.

Zwillich wrote: “In my convos with PA Republicans today, among the many many names in the mix for the open Senate seat: @DonaldJTrumpJr. He’s played a deep role in Trump campaign in PA, has installed many allies in county and state party positions.”

Politico Did Not List Trump Jr. as a Possible Contender

The conversation started after Politico reported on October 4 that Toomey would not seek re-election in 2022, according to close, unnamed sources. Toomey is serving his second term, and his office did not comment on the report. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported that he would not run for another term.

Politico reported that potential Republicans who might run for the seat included former Representative Ryan Costello, Representative Mike Kelly, Jeff Bartos, former Representative Charlie Dent, former Representative Lou Barletta, State Senator Mike Regan, state Representative Martina White and Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline.

Politico did not list Trump Jr. as a possible contender.

In 2017, Trump Jr. Told an Event He Was Interested in Running for Governor but Not Congress

In April 2017, Town & Country reported that Trump Jr. was interested in running for office, possibly governor of New York one day. Trump Jr. spoke about his interests at an F6 Labs gun club event in New York. Trump Jr. said: “Going back to doing deals is boring after 18 months. The politics bug bit me.”

At the time, it was rumored he might run in 2018, but he did not.

Page Six spoke with a guest at the event in 2017 who said that Trump Jr. was interested in running for governor of New York but less interested in mayor. The guest also said that Trump Jr. had said he wasn’t interested in being a member of Congress, including being a Senator.

Trump Jr. also said at the event: “Do I want to be behind the scenes and be a mouthpiece and fight back against crazy liberal media? Maybe.”

However, a Trump source told Page Six in 2017: “Don [Jr.] has no intentions of running for political office at this time . . . [He] is totally focused on running the Trump Organization with his brother.”

