WATCH: Fox News Cuts Off Kayleigh McEnany’s Press Briefing for False Claims

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was in the midst of giving a briefing from the Brady Press Briefing Room on November 9, when Fox News suddenly cut off their live feed.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut off McEnany’s press conference after she says, “We want every legal vote to be counted, and every illegal vote….” before Cavuto interrupts her to say, “Woah, Woah. I disagree – I think we have to be very clear that she’s charging the other side of welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting.”

Neil Cavuto cancels Fox's stream of tonight's Trump campaign press conference: MCENANY: We want every legal vote counted… CAVUTO: Whoa, whoa, whoa! Unless she has details, I can't in good countenance continue showing this. pic.twitter.com/MO4QJeo88k — August Takala (@AugustTakala) November 9, 2020

“Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this. I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up but that’s an explosive charge to make… If she does bring fruit for that, of course, we’ll take you back.”

Cavuto Also Cut Off Rudy Giuliani’s Speech Supporting Trump’s Unsubstantiated Legal Claims

Just an amazing bit of TV here. While Rudy Giuliani is rambling on about election fraud conspiracies during the Trump campaign's presser, Neil Cavuto cuts in to announce that Fox News has called Michigan for Joe Biden, placing Biden on the cusp of 270. pic.twitter.com/FHv79du2ED — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 4, 2020

Cavuto’s threshold for allowing Fox News air GOP members spewing claims without evidence during his time slot seems to be whittling since it became clear that Democratic candidate Joe Biden is president-elect. As votes and mail-in ballots continue to be counted in numerous key swing states on November 4, Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, gave a press briefing in Philadelphia to call out the alleged election fraud happening in Pennsylvania.

However, during Giuliani’s speech, Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut off the former New York mayor to announce Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the projected winner in Michigan.

Giuliani was in the midst of discussing the possible ways voter fraud could be happening — “We have no idea if they’re signed, if they’re postmarked properly, if it isn’t just the same person who’s submitted 100,000 ballots, and they all get counted. This is the way they intend to win. Now, I’m informed by former Congressman Sweeney…” — before Cavuto cuts back in to say, “… You might have noticed something happen to the electoral vote count for Joe Biden.”

“Our decision desk has taken a look at Michigan and concluded Joe Biden has won Michigan and gets the 16 electoral votes from Michigan. That puts him now six electoral votes from the presidency of the United States,” Cavuto said.

After declaring Biden’s win in Michigan, Cavuto did not return to air the rest of Giuliani’s briefing.

In July, Cavuto Cut Off Trump’s Speech to Defend Barack Obama

Fox cut away from Trump's speech so that Neil Cavuto could note some 'mischaracterizations' from Trump Cavuto: 'It was not a disaster under Barack Obama, not only did the Dow essentially triple, but … Americans did very, very well.' pic.twitter.com/T47seNoLak — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 16, 2020

This isn’t the first time Cavuto has surprised Fox News viewers by cutting away to fact check statements being made by members of the president’s administration, or even Trump himself. During Trump’s speech from the White House on July 16, where he was slated to announce a rollback of the National Environmental Policy Act, Cavuto cut away from the live feed to fact check the president’s comments about the former administration.

While Trump discussed his changes to the law, which aims to decrease the number of infrastructure projects that would be subject to federal National Environmental Policy Act review, Cavuto interrupted and said, “I do want to clarify a couple of things. He said that no president in history has cut regulations as he has — that is true. But I think he might have mischaracterized the regulations that were added under Barack Obama. They were largely financial related.

“You might recall we had this little financial meltdown and much of those regulations were geared to preventing banks from ever investing in things like risking mortgage securities, pooling them and selling them off … so more than half the regulations the Obama administration added were of that bent post the meltdown.”

“Another quick point,” Cavuto continued, “when the president referred to the ‘horrible results’ or the ‘disappointing results’ of the prior administration for adding those regulations … the unemployment rate did, under Barack Obama, go down from a high 10% to a 4.7%. Trump, of course, set that even lower, eventually getting us down to 3.5% unemployment rate.

“But I didn’t want to leave you with the impression that during those eight years, when Obama first came to office and we were bleeding about a million jobs a month, that that was a standard fare and that characterized the whole eight years. The recovery itself might’ve been weak, but we were coming off a meltdown.”

