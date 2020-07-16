WATCH: Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Cuts Away from Trump’s Speech to Defend Obama

During Donald Trump‘s speech from the White House on Thursday, July 16, where he was slated to announce a rollback of the National Environmental Policy Act, Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut away from the live feed to fact check the president on his comments about the former administration. Afterward, Fox News never returned to the live feed.

While Trump discussed his changes to the law, which aims to decrease the number of infrastructure projects that will be subject to federal NEPA review, Cavuto said during his interruption, “I do want to clarify a couple of things he said that no president in history has cut regulations as he has – that is true. But I think he might have mischaracterized the regulations that were added under Barack Obama. They were largely financial related.”

“You might recall we had this little financial meltdown and much of those regulations were geared to preventing banks from ever investing in things like risking mortgage securities, pooling them and selling them off… so, more than half the regulations the Obama administration added were of that bent post the meltdown.”

Fox cut away from Trump's speech so that Neil Cavuto could note some 'mischaracterizations' from Trump Cavuto: 'It was not a disaster under Barack Obama, not only did the Dow essentially triple, but … Americans did very, very well.' pic.twitter.com/T47seNoLak — Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 16, 2020

Another quick point,” Cavuto continued,” when the president referred to the ‘horrible results’ or the ‘disappointing results’ of the prior administration for adding those regulations… the unemployment rate did under Barack Obama, go down from a high 10% to a 4.7% percent. Trump, of course, set that even lower, eventually getting us down to 3.5% unemployment rate.”

“But I didn’t want to leave you with the impression that during those 8 years, when Obama first came to office and we were bleeding about a million jobs a month, that that was a standard fair and that characterized the whole 8 years. The recovery itself might’ve been weak but we were coming off a meltdown.”

Cavuto concluded his thoughts by saying, “Again, both presidents can crow about the growth that they saw, but it was not a disaster under Barack Obama. Not only did the DOW essentially triple during his tenure… most companies did very very well, but Americans did very very, well.”

Fox News Viewers Voiced Their Anger at Cavuto Cutting Away From Trump’s Speech on Twitter

ATTN FOX NEWS: Get that damn dud Neil Cavuto off the air permanently. He just interrupted the President and knocking him off the air in the middle of his report to the nation. It made me move to MSNBC & CNN to get away from this arrogant fool Neil Cavuto. Everyone boycott Cavuto. pic.twitter.com/vFGQvJTxfW — FounderChurch=TRUMP-I'm FC & This Is My World (@FounderChurch) July 16, 2020

For Fox News viewers hoping to watch Trump’s speech in full, they were sorely disappointed and shared their ire on Twitter. Following the incident, video of Cavuto’s cutaway started going viral.

Today, on your world with Neil Cavuto covering President Trump White house press conference on deregulation in America. Neil Cavuto cut off the coverage and began his partisan rant Propping up the Obama adm economic achievements in comparison of Pres Trump economic achievements. — Truth Btold (@TruthByours) July 16, 2020

@FoxNews For the first time in a long time I turned off Fox News at 5:00 pm, due too Neil Cavuto interrupting the President speech on regulations to give us a rundown on Barack Obama’s regulations!! This has to be the most PATHETIC thing I’ve seen on Fox in a long time!! — Nicki (@nickisnest) July 16, 2020

Neil Cavuto is a fraud! https://t.co/kQFDQuavKq — HQPE & LQVE CONQURE (@Ask_Questions2) July 16, 2020

I tried to watch it on Fox… As usual they left and put Neil Cavuto on talking about nothing… Im done with Fox. Seriously!! https://t.co/7KWaPAV33N — 🇺🇸🇺🇸💥CYNDRA💥🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CYNDRA10844682) July 16, 2020

Avid Fox News viewers claimed to be done with the right-wing network, too frustrated by Cavuto’s need to fact check Trump to continue watching the news on their channel.

This Isn’t The First Time Cavuto Has Controversially Fact Checked Trump on Fox News

BREAKING: President Trump says he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine. “You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it… I happen to be taking it.” pic.twitter.com/DMW0i145OF — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 18, 2020



Back in May, Trump made a surprising announcement during a roundtable discussion with restaurant executives in which he declared that he was taking hydroxychloroquine every day as a precaution against coronavirus.

“You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it,” Trump said, “especially the front line workers before you catch it. I happen to be taking it. I am taking it – hydroxychloroquine, right now, yeah. A couple of weeks ago, I started taking it because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

While FOX News is typically Trump’s biggest support system, Cavuto appeared to be stunned by Trump’s announcement on hydroxychloroquine. Cavuto said that those with respiratory and heart ailments who took this drug actually died.

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1262486050133475330?s=20

“There are a number of studies which examine examined 1,438 individuals in the New York area across 25 hospitals from the beginning of March to the end of March, and they concluded that among those hospitalized with COVID-19,” that that was no statistical difference between those treated with hydroxychloroquine versus those who did receive the drug.

A tale of two Fox hosts pic.twitter.com/Ik3wwvnkY4 — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) May 18, 2020

Cavuto stressed, “If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus, or worst-case scenario, you’re dealing with the virus in this vulnerable population … it will kill you. I cannot stress enough. This will kill you.”

