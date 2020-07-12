LOOK: Grim Reaper Greets Trump at Golf Course Holding ‘137K’ Sign

As Donald Trump visited his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, on Sunday, he was greeted by a protester dressed up as the Grim Reaper holding a sign that read “137K,” a photo that quickly went viral on Twitter.

The “137K” sign is in reference to the number of deaths in the United States due to coronavirus. As of July 12, COVID-19 has claimed an estimated 137,000 American lives. On Sunday, Florida reported at least 15,299 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day number reported any state since the pandemic first broke out.

As #Trump golfs today, 137,000 Anericans are dead. When he arrived at his golf club, the Grim Reaper was waiting to remind him of the same. A sad state of affairs. pic.twitter.com/bfIBaSUneC — 𝙿𝚊𝚞𝚕 𝙼𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@mobinfiltrator) July 12, 2020

Trump’s golfing trip on Sunday marked his 276th visit to a golf course during his 1,270 days as president, as reported by Forbes. During President Barack Obama’s first term as president, he played 113 rounds of golf.

On Sunday, Trump responded to the backlash he received in the media for playing rounds of golf while the coronavirus pandemic worsens in America. Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich tweeted, “Another horrifying fact of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic: In the past two months, Trump has played golf more times than he has met with Dr. Fauci.”

Trump tweeted, “I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some cases to a point of exhaustion. It is their number one passion in life, but nobody complains. My ‘exercise’ is playing, almost never during the week, a quick round of golf. Obama played more and much longer.”

…rounds, no problem. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

“When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to get a picture, then scream ‘President Trump is playing golf,’” he tweeted. “Actually, I play VERY fast, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and also get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad!”

On July 4, Trump Said That 99% of Coronavirus Cases in America are ‘Totally Harmless’

During Trump’s Independence Day speech, which took place on July 4, on the White House’s South lawn, Trump played down the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “Now we have tested, almost 40 million people. By so doing, we show cases … 99% of which are totally harmless, results that no other country can show because no other country has testing that we have. Not in terms of the numbers, or in terms of the quality.”

According to the U.S> Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 35% of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic. As of July 4, John Hopkins reported that the estimated fatality rate of those infected in America was 4.6 %.

On July 5, Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force was asked by CNN’s Dana Bash if Trump’s comments on coronavirus were accurate.

Hahn said, “I’m not going to get into who is right and who is wrong.”

