Gunther Hashida MPD Officer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gunther Hashida became the third police officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol riots to die by suicide. Hashida, a DC Metropolitan Police Officer (MPD) died nearly eight months after the attack in Washington, D.C. Capitol January 6, 2021, his family announced.

Hashida died Thursday, July 29, 2021. He had a wife and three children. Gunther Paul Hashida was 43, and would have turned 44 just a few days after his death, according to his obituary.

“On July 29, 2021, we lost Gunther Hashida, who leaves behind a loving wife, sister, 3 children, and a wonderful family,” a GoFundMe page said. “In his work as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. This fund will help support his memorial service and his family in the loss of his love and guidance.”

1. Hashida Had a Wife of 17 Years, Romelia, & Three Children, Victoria, Gunther Jr., & Josh

Hashida had been married for 17 years to his wife, Romelia, a friend of the wife posted on Facebook. They had three children – two sons and a daughter. Their oldest was Victoria, followed by his namesake, Gunther Jr., and their youngest child, Josh, the post said.

The friend described Hashida as “a dedicated, loving husband, a great father, and a close friend to so many.” The friend said she was a former coworker of Romelia Hashida, and described her as “the sweetest person ever.”

“He worked hard for his family and wanted nothing but the best for his wife and kids,” she wrote.

2. Hashida’s Wife Shared a Photo of Them Together & Quoted a Poem Following His Death

Romelia Hashida, Gunther Hashida’s wife and mother of his three children, shared a photo Sunday, August 1, 2021, after her husband’s death. The photo shows Gunther with his arm around his wife, and Romelia leaning into him and smiling widely.

She captioned the photo with a poem, “I Only Wanted You” by Hayley Foster.

“A thousand words couldn’t bring you back… I know this because I tried, neither could a thousand tears… I know this because I cried, you left behind a broken heart and happy memories too… but I never wanted memories… I only wanted you,” she wrote.

Her Facebook page said she is a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) who works in oncology.

“just want you to know that you and the family are in our prayers. we will miss Gunther dearly,” one person wrote in the comments.

3. Hashida Was an MPD Officer Since 2003 & Responded to the US Capitol Riots

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, who responded to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, has taken his own life, the third policeman to die by suicide after facing the Jan 6 assault. He would have turned 44-yrs-old on Thursday, instead, his funeral is Friday pic.twitter.com/Rl59uRrhIT — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) August 2, 2021

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Metzger told CNN that Hashida was found dead in his home Thursday, July 29, 2021. He joined MPD in 2003 and was among those who responded to the U.S. Capitol riots, she told CNN.

“Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29,” she said, according to CNN.

“We are grieving as a Department and our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” the statement continued.

Hashida’s visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 6, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and Crematory, and his funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, August 7, at the same location in Dale City, Virginia, his obituary says. He will be buried at Dumfries Cemetery in Dumfries, Virginia.

4. Hashida Was the Third Police Officer Who Responded to the US Capitol Riots to Die By Suicide

Court hearing scheduled for Sept 8 in US Capitol riot case of Julian Khater Khater is accused of assault against fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. He's in jail in DC til trial We'll see if he seeks release again before hearing pic.twitter.com/bSAZJMwa5x — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 1, 2021

CNN reported that Hashida was the third officer who responded to the Capitol January 6, 2021, and later died by suicide. It was the second known suicide of a DC police officer following the insurrection attempt, the article said.

Prior to Hashida’s death, Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran of the force, and US Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, a 16-year Capitol Police veteran, died by suicide following the attack on the US Capitol, the article said. His death occurred two days after the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot held its first hearing, which included testimony from four police officers who responded to the riots.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was among those who testified. He said that denial of the severity of the attacks added to the challenges faced by officers who were there, according to CBS News.

“What makes the struggle harder and more painful is to know so many of my fellow citizens, including so many of the people I put my life at risk to defend, are downplaying or outright denying what happened. I feel like I went to hell and back to protect them and the people in this room, but too many are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist — or that hell actually wasn’t that bad,” he said, according to CBS.

“The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful,” he added.

5. Donations for Hashida’s Family Flooded in After News Spread of His Death

A DC police officer who responded to the US Capitol insurrection has died by suicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. It’s the third known suicide of an officer who responded to the attack. https://t.co/EANWa0XTeh — CNN (@CNN) August 2, 2021

The fundraising page was activated August 1, 2021. The following day, it had raised more than $12,000 of a $50,000 goal, with donations flooding in after CNN reported Hashida’s death.

Whitney Wild, a law enforcement correspondent for CNN, wrote on Twitter at about 2:30 p.m. Eastern time that Hashida had died by suicide.

“Deeply saddened to learn another officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol on 1/6 took his own life. MPD Officer Gunther Hashida should be remembered for his heroism that day, and every other day he served in uniform,” she wrote.

A friend of Gunther Hashida’s wife, Romelia, was among the first to share a link to the fundraising page.

She wrote:

Along with all of the emotional pain and stress this tragedy brings, it also brings financial burdens. This go fund me page was created to raise money to assist Romelia and the children with any costs that will incur during this difficult time.

The family will be extremely thankful for any support you may be able to provide. Also I encourage everyone to keep their family in your thoughts and prayers.

