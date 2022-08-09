Jarrett Ambeau: Where Is Anthony Templet’s Attorney Today in 2022?

Jarrett Ambeau was the criminal defense attorney for Anthony Templet in the murder case made famous by the new Netflix docuseries, “I Just Killed My Dad.” Ambeau remains a Baton Rouge attorney today and is still practicing law in the parish with a specialty in criminal defense. He has now earned his master’s degree in forensic DNA and serology.

Templet was 17 when he called a dispatcher in June 2019 to tell her he had just shot his dad to death, opening a strange case full of twists and turns. This is a spoilers-free post, but you can learn more about Templet and what happened in his case here and listen to the full recording of Templet’s 911 call here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ambeau Has His Own Law Firm & He Is Married With 6 Children

Ambeau has his own law firm, and since the Templet case began, he has earned his master’s degree in forensic DNA and serology, according to his biography. He is married to Mindy Ambeau, who was an emergency room nurse. He has six children, ages 6 to 30.

Ambeau started his undergraduate studies at Louisiana State University and finished them while he was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait in 2004, he wrote on his biography. He wrote that he joined the U.S. Army days after September 11, 2001, and was assigned to the 22nd LSO Trial Defense Service, a criminal defense arm of the JAG Corps. Ambeau was also accepted into the United States Federal District Court in the Southern District of Texas in May 2021.

His law firm has an occasionally humorous Instagram page, advertising the firm’s divorce services with “Ready to yeet the ring?”

His personal Instagram page includes pictures of his fitness journey and work he completed on the courtyard of his home. He also shared a photo of a new tattoo for his military brothers and sisters struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“22 for my brothers and sisters in arms contemplating suicide, love you all. Reach out if you are hurting,” he wrote.

Twenty-two represents the 22 veterans a day who die by suicide, as reported by the Department of Veteran’s Affairs.

He wrote on his attorney bio:

I am committed to fighting for your rights and working diligently to achieve the best outcome possible in your legal matter. I am honored to practice law in the State of Louisiana, the Parishes of Ascension and East Baton Rouge, and the surrounding areas. I will care for your legal matter as though it were my own. I understand that you worked hard to earn the fees paid to my office – I will give you a diligent and honorable effort in return.

Ambeau Said He Related to Templet & Decided to Represent Him Pro Bono

This is the defense attorney who represented Anthony Templet.

His Name is:

Jarrett P. Ambeau.

This is the defense attorney who represented Anthony Templet.

His Name is:

Jarrett P. Ambeau.

Ambeau said on the Netflix show that he did not charge Templet for his work, saying that he related to the teen. Ambeau called his parents “hippies” and described an unstable childhood where he often witnessed drug abuse and drug deals. He explained that his childhood shaped him in ways that were both positive and negative, but one quality he ascribed to the difficult upbringing was the ability to get a job done.

Ambeau told WAFB that he formed his opinion quickly when he learned of Templet’s case.

“When I saw this injustice, I said, ‘Absolutely, no way should this kid be in jail,” he said.

Ambeau also wrote about the case on Twitter.

“Very important story to tell,” he wrote. “Honored to be a part of helping this young man through this epic struggle.”

People who watched the show were quick to commend Ambeau for his work.

“This is what heroes look like,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing a photo of the attorney.

