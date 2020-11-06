WATCH: Reporter Asks ‘Are You Being a Sore Loser?’ to Trump

President Donald Trump spoke publicly for the first time since he falsely declared himself the winner of the 2020 presidential election from the White House at 2 a.m. ET on November 3. Trump did not take questions after his press conference on November 5, and as per usual, numerous reporters shouted their questions as he walked away.

However, one particular reporter’s voice stood out louder than others, and viewers watching at home could clearly hear a man yell, “Are you being a sore loser?” A moment that quickly went viral on Twitter. According to The Recount, it was CNN anchor Jim Acosta who asked the question.

Question shouted as President Trump departs news conference without taking questions: "Are you being a sore loser?" pic.twitter.com/Vl9vxSEFlC — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) November 6, 2020

Trump made so many false statements during his speech on Thursday that both NPR and MSNBC cut away from the press briefing before it was over. CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale tweeted that Trump was “desperate and flailing, yes, but these lies do incalculable damage.”

Trump lies, "We can't have an election stolen like this." What is there to say? This is just horrific. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 6, 2020

While Trump again claimed that ballots were being cast after Election Day, Dale corrected the statement by saying that votes “are being counted after election day. As they always are.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper shared a more biting take on Trump’s speech during his live broadcast. He said, “But you notice that the President had no evidence presented at all, of any kind of fraud… That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And to see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him including this county.”

Anderson Cooper: "That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over." pic.twitter.com/Az8Gp22wfJ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 6, 2020

Garry Kasparov, Chairman of the Human Rights Foundation tweeted, “Trump’s speech could have been written by Putin. Lying, baselessly attacking the integrity of the US democratic process, inciting violence, sowing doubt and chaos, undermining the concept of free and fair elections.”

Trump Falsely Claimed He Was the Winner in Michigan & Wisconsin

Trump said during his speech that he “won the state” of Michigan and “did likewise” in Wisconsin. However, Biden has been declared as the winner in both states, according to Decision Desk HQ. In Michigan, Biden was declared the victor after receiving 50.55% of the votes, and in Wisconsin, the Democratic candidate was projected as the winner with 49.57% of the votes.

In Michigan, a judge has already denied Trump campaign’s lawsuit to stop the vote-counting, the Detroit Free Press reported. The Michigan judge declared that there was no legal basis or evidence to grant the campaign’s request.

Dale tweeted, “I’ve read or watched all of Trump’s speeches since 2016. This is the most dishonest speech he has ever given.”

Trump’s Campaign Announced Plans to Take Legal Action in Multiple Battleground States

Trump’s reelection campaign announced its plan to take legal action in multiple battleground states in order to secure a second term over Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Trump’s team announced that they will go to court in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The president is also seeking a recount in Wisconsin.

In Nevada, Trump’s campaign, in coordination with the Nevada Republican Party, announced a plan to file a lawsuit claiming that an estimated 10,000 residents cast their ballots despite no longer living in Nevada, as reported by USA Today.

“We warned for the last few weeks we could end up in a situation where Nevada decides the presidency,” said Adam Laxalt, Nevada’s former attorney general and Trump’s campaign co-chair in the state. “We’re asking for emergency relief. We’re asking for the judge to stop the counting of improper votes.”

