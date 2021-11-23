Judge Timothy Walmsley: Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Judge

Judge Timothy Walmsley is presiding over the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial in Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Georgia. Arbery, 25, was jogging through the neighborhood when he was chased by men in a truck and gunned down with a 12-gauge shotgun in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County February 23, 2020. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with nine counts including felony murder.

Walmsley has served as Superior Court Judge since his appointment by then-Governor Nathan Deal. He started his career in environmental work.

The jury heard two versions of the events that led up to the slaying of Arbery, with defense attorneys for the men claiming they were lawfully trying to prevent a burglary and acted in self defense. Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski countered the defense attorneys’ arguments, saying Arbery was not involved in criminal activity and had no involvement in thefts that had occurred in the neighborhood. She said he did not have a weapon or even a cellphone and did not make any threats toward the men.

“All three of these defendants made assumptions, made assumptions about what was going on that day. And they made their decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street,” Dunikoski said. “He ran away from them for five minutes. No weapon. No threats. No way to call for help. Didn’t even have a cell phone on him. Ran away from them for five minutes.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Walmsley Was Appointed to the Superior Court in 2012 After Working as a Magistrate & Partner in a Law Firm

Judge Timothy Walmsley, thank you for being fair minded, honest, transparent, professional, never showed any despicable behavior as Judge Schroeder. Judge Walmsley you know the law, you respect the bench, you know you’re the Honor of the Court. You’re mature & unbiased. #Judge pic.twitter.com/01fpadykYT — Paula Photo (@PaulaPhoto007) November 23, 2021

Walmsley was appointed to the Superior Court, Eastern Judicial Circuit, in February 2012 by Governor Nathan Deal, according to his bio for Chatham County, Georgia. Before the governor appointed him, he worked as a magistrate in the county.

Walmsley also was a partner at the law firm, Hunter, Maclean, Exley & Dunn, P.C., where he specialized in commercial and real estate litigation, his bio says. The law firm, which has offices in Savannah and St. Simons Island, represents individuals and companies throughout the southeast in business matters, the firm’s website says.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey H. Kight appointed Walmsley to preside over the case in May 2020, determining a judge from outside the county should preside over the high-profile murder case, according to USA Today. Kight said Walmsley was appointed “to preside in the above-styled case with the appointment commencing immediately and the duration of the appointment shall be until final disposition of the case, to exercise full judicial authority,” USA Today reported at the time.

Walmsley Said the Jury Selection Appeared to Involve ‘Intentional Discrimination’

The system cannot fail those it was never designed to protect. #RittenhouseVerdict #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/fcL1pGDmZ8 — Derenic Byrd (@DerenicByrd) November 18, 2021

Walmsley said that the selection of a jury with 11 White jurors and 1 Black juror appeared to involve “intentional discrimination,” but allowed the case to move forward, CNN reported at the completion of jury selection November 12, 2021. Jury selection took more than two weeks, CNN reported.

Prosecutors argued before Walmsley that defense attorneys were disproportionately striking Black jurors who were qualified to serve on the jury. After hearing more than two hours of arguments, he determined the case could go forward, CNN reported.

“One of the challenges that I think counsel recognized in this case is the racial overtones in the case… This is sort of the continuation of a conversation that I think will continue for a long time, with respect to this case,” he said, according to CNN. “All the defense needs to do is provide that legitimate, nondiscriminatory, clear, reasonably specific and related reason.”

U.S. Census Bureau data shows that more than 26% of the population in Glynn County is Black, and 69% are White. The trial is taking place in Glynn County, home to a population of about 85,000.

Walmsley Has a Background in Environmental Law

Ahmaud Arbery was 25 years old. pic.twitter.com/Ljg7LOBJsO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 15, 2021

Walmsley started his career with work in environmental law, according to his bio for Chatham County, Georgia. In 1996, he received his juris doctor degree, in addition to a certificate in environmental law. Before law school, he worked in Washington, D.C. as an environmental consultant, his bio says.

He attended the Tulane University School of Law and received his bachelor’s degree in 1991 following completion of his college education at Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He conducted site work and investigations for the environmental firm, his bio says.

“Judge Walmsley received his J.D. with honors along with a Certificate in Environmental Law in 1996 from the Tulane University School of Law and received a B.S. in Environmental Studies in 1991 from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Prior to law school he worked as an environmental consultant with a firm based in Washington, D.C. where he conducted extensive site work and investigation on a variety of environmental issues,” his biography says.

READ NEXT: Laura Hogue, Greg McMichael’s Attorney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

