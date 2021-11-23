Laura Hogue: Attorney in Ahmaud Arbery Case Stirs Controversy With Closing Arguments

Laura Hogue is the defense attorney for Greg McMichael, who stirred controversy in her closing arguments at the trial of the three men accused in the slaying of Ahumaud Arbery.

Greg McMichael, his son, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan are facing trial in the death of 25-year-old Arbery, a Black jogger who was killed after the three White men confronted him on February 23, 2020, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County, Georgia. The men are facing nine felony counts in the slaying, including felony murder.

But in Hogue’s defense of her client, she described him as “a recurring nighttime intruder” and not “an innocent victim” in the closing arguments. The Associated Press reported that the defense attorneys have built a case saying the three men were “lawfully trying to stop burglaries in their neighborhood” and that they acted in self-defense when they shot Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hogue Said Arbery’s Early 20s ‘Just Led Him in the Wrong Direction’

Hogue said in her closing arguments that Arbery was in the neighborhood with the intent to commit burglaries, and that her client confronted him in self defense.

“Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made, does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts, with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails,” she said.

She claimed Arbery’s decisions, in part, led to his death, claiming he reached for a gun or made the impression he was reaching for a gun.

“There were two sets of decision-makers on February 23. It is not just the McMichael’s decisions that led to this tragedy,” she said. “No one but Ahmaud Arbery made the decision to either reach for, or certainly give the very real impression, that he was reaching for a handgun… and no one but Ahmaud Arbery made the decision not to stop when Travis’ truck rolled up beside him.”

She had said earlier in the trial Arbery had “a bright future.”

“Sadly, no verdict can change the grief of that future not realized. The hope that he could have turned himself around because all we can guess about the young man is that his teenage years would be full of promise but his early twenties just led him in the wrong direction,” Hogue said.

Hogue further said Arbery was “not an innocent victim.”

“Greg McMichael’s driveway decision wasn’t the only decision that set this tragedy in motion. Ahmaud Arbery was not an innocent victim plundering through Larry English’s house,” she said.

“Can anyone reasonably believe that Ahmaud Arbery was just doing a looky-loo on those nights, in what has been described and shown to you as a home drenched in absolute darkness?” Hogue added.

Hogue described Arbery’s decision to run from the men who were chasing him with a truck as “inexplicable” and “illogical.”

“He died because for whatever inexplicable, illogical reason, instead of staying where he was, whatever overwhelming reason he had to avoid being captured that day and arrested by the police, he chose to fight,” she said.