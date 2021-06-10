Publix Shooting in Royal Palm Beach Florida Leaves 3 Dead: Police

Three people are dead, including a child, after police say someone opened fire at a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement that the shooter is also among the deceased. Those killed are an adult male, an adult female and a child, law enforcement said. Officials from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find three people dead. The statement clarified the incident was “not an active shooter situation.”

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021

“Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation,” the statement said.

#BreakingNews There is a large police presence at the Publix in Royal Palm Beach.https://t.co/SxS2vKWe7h — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) June 10, 2021

Chanel 9 News reported that the Publix parking lot is blocked off with crime scene tape, and that multiple patrol cars from the sheriff’s office are on the scene.

Welp! I almost made it into publix to get water and BOOM! someone gets blasted in the store with a shotgun😱😱😱. Hope eveyrone is alive. Glad I don't live on Loxahatchee, Fl. pic.twitter.com/RZvEHW3zug — CodeIsLife | $SHIBAliever (@Jcbk101) June 10, 2021

A witness wrote on Twitter that he was going to Publix to buy water when someone walked into the store and opened fire.

“Hope eveyrone is alive. Glad I don’t live on Loxahatchee, Fl,” the post said in part.

The Twitter user later corrected the original post to say that the person walked in wearing a trench coat, and the gun the person had was not a shotgun.

“Update: Nit a shotgun, this seems to have been a mass shoting. Mtiple people are assumed dead including to gunman who was said to had walked in with a dark trench coat on,” the person wrote on Twitter.

This is a breaking news post that will be updated as new information becomes available.