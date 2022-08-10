Teresa Thompson Now: Where Is Anthony Templet’s Mother Today?

Teresa Thompson is the mother of Anthony Templet, who was 17 years old when he killed his father, Burt Templet, in the murder made famous by docuseries “I Just Killed My Dad.” After a long search for her son, Thompson is now reconnected with him today.

Templet immediately confessed to shooting his father, Burt Templet, killing him with a gunshot wound to the head. The teen told investigators that he feared for his life and did not known any other way to stop the psychological abuse that included his father surveilling the entire family with cameras. Burt Templet was also convicted of aggravated assault and other serious charges related to the abuse of Templet’s mother, Teresa.

The three-part Netflix docuseries dropped August 9, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Thompson Is Now a Grandmother & Is Living in Texas With Family

Thompson is living in Texas today with her family members, and is a grandmother. She shares photos on her Facebook page featuring family trips and hobbies including travels, beach trips and gardening.

Thompson put up missing posters for her son after his father, Burt Templet, took him following a custody battle at age 5. She did not know where he was until she received a phone call saying he was in jail.

Thompson told WAFB she reconnected with him through a jailhouse phone call.

“I talked to him by phone yesterday for about 15 minutes,” she told the news station in June 2019. “It was great. He’s really sweet. We talked about things we did when he was younger.”

Netasha, Anthony Templet’s Half-Sister, Said the Man Would Beat Their Mother While Holding Her Baby Brother

Watch the first trailer for Netflix's new true crime docuseries 'I Just Killed My Dad,' which explores Anthony Templet's 2019 murder of his father, Burt. https://t.co/2JWkRl9gdx — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 28, 2022

Anthony Templet’s mother and half-sister were elated, then distraught, when hearing he had been found, they said on the show. They considered him a missing person after Burt Templet gained sole custody of the boy at age 5 and had police take the boy from their home in Texas, then moved to Louisiana. Templet’s mom and half-sister did not hear from him again until they received a phone call saying he was in jail for the murder of his father.

“After 11 years of waiting to hear if my brother was still alive, he is found,” the sister said. “He has been secluded and abused all these years by his own father. My brave brother had to defend himself for the last time against that evil man.”

Netasha Thompson told the news station that her mom and Burt Templet were in a relationship for about 10 years. She categorized it as “extremely violent.”

“I can only imagine what Anthony’s been through,” she told the news station. “When he was a baby, Burt would hold him in his arms while abusing my mother.”

Susan Templet was Burt Templet’s estranged wife and Anthony Templet’s stepmom at the time of the man’s death in June 2019. She left after a serious instance of domestic violence, she explained on the show. Court documents reviewed by WAFB detail the abuse she suffered.

The 55-page protective order says that on December 20, 2018, he shattered one of her teeth when he punched her. While she was trying to clean the blood off her face, he splashed water on her and threated to “cut her into little pieces,” according to WAFB.

About one week before that, she wrote in court paperwork that Burt Templet punched her in the face, causing her left eye to bleed. He then threw her wedding ring against the wall and made her pick it up, she wrote.

