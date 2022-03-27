How Many Attended Trump’s Commerce, Georgia, Rally? See Crowd Photos

Former President Donald Trump hosted a “Save America” rally on Saturday, March 26, in Commerce, Georgia. It’s part of a series of “Save America” rallies that he’s hosting. Here’s a look at how many people attended Trump’s rally, including crowd photos and updates about what happened. Opinions on how large the crowd was varied from person to person attending.

Thousands Attended Trump’s Georgia Rally, With Some Saying Attendance Was Smaller than Normal & Others Saying Attendance Was ‘Massive’

The rally took place at the Banks County Dragway (formerly known as the NHRA International Dragway) in Commerce, Georgia. Although doors opened in the afternoon, Trump’s speech was scheduled to begin around 7 p.m. Eastern, but he began about an hour late, Athens Banner-Herald reported.

President Donald Trump has taken the stage in Commerce pic.twitter.com/4UlOca4tjV — Stephanie Allen // Journalist (@StephMarie015) March 27, 2022

The event was in part to support local Republican candidates or politicians, Athens Banner-Herald reported. Those on the speakers list included Herschel Walker and Sen. David Perdue who is running for governor. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was also among the people scheduled to speak.

Opinions about crowd size varied. Some in attendance said the crowd was “massive.” However, other reporters said the crowd was much smaller than Trump used to attract. Here’s a look at the various reports. It’s not known if local police will share an official estimate, but we will add it to this story if they do.

Stephen Fowler of GPB News (an NPR affiliate) attended the rally and estimated on Twitter that there were about 5,000 people in attendance. He wrote that it was “the smallest Trump rally I’ve ever covered here.” He said it was much smaller than the 20,000 to 30,000-size rallies that Trump had hosted in 2020.

It’s almost time for Trump to speak here in Georgia and there’s probably no more than 5,000 people here, the smallest Trump rally I’ve ever covered here. Way less than the Perry rally in 2021 (closer to 10k) and nowhere close to 2020’s 20-30k+ #gapol pic.twitter.com/lokIiFONFC — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) March 26, 2022

Greg Bluestein of Atlanta-Journal Constitution shared a photo during the rally indicating that the crowd behind the TV risers didn’t extend “as far as the eye could see,” as Trump had said it did.

Trump says the crowd goes “as far as the eye can see” behind the TV risers. Ehhh … not so much. #gapol pic.twitter.com/BbO2HxcduM — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 27, 2022

Fowler also shared a photo of the crowd, which was large but didn’t extend quite as far back as past rally crowds have done.

Trump said the crowd can go back as far as the eye can see and the fake news won’t show it. Here you go! #gapol https://t.co/hyqYzSYLe7 pic.twitter.com/nm0qvDVrP2 — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) March 27, 2022

However, Joshua L. Jones of the Athens Banner-Herald tweeted that around 5:30 p.m. Eastern, there was a “massive crowd” at the rally, and shared a photo of a packed crowd.

Massive crowd here about 30 minutes out from Donald Trump’s speech at the “Save America”rally in Commerce Georgia. pic.twitter.com/DQmBgIcpi6 — Joshua L. Jones (@_joshljones) March 26, 2022

Burt Jones, a conservative running for Lieutenant Governor, described the crowd as “huge.”

Awesome afternoon addressing a HUGE fired up crowd in Commerce at the Trump rally! Thank you Georgia—I’m honored to have so much support for our campaign to be your next Lieutenant Governor! #gapol pic.twitter.com/UPVcQPfWIg — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) March 27, 2022

Trump quickly began his speech by calling the current Governor Brian Kemp a “RINO,” as he supported one of Kemp’s opponents. He commented that he was angry that he had supported Kemp in the past.

Fowler later shared a photo showing the crowd differences between 8:50, 8:20, and 7:20. He said the cold and windy weather was leading some to leave early, while Trump was still speaking.

People keep leaving during Trump speech. It’s cold and windy and there’s not much enthusiasm. Photos are from 8:50, 8:20, 7:20 from least to most crowds. pic.twitter.com/IMgCpfCF9H — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) March 27, 2022

Trump also commented to attendees that he believed Georgia was “red as hell” and voting for Perdue would be “a vote for this country.”

At one point, Rep. Matt Gaetz said he would nominate Trump to be the Speaker of the House.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz just said he’d nominate Trump to be the next speaker of the US House. #gapol pic.twitter.com/BAi9J0jebX — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 27, 2022

This happened while Trump was bringing some of the candidates he endorsed, along with others, to speak on the stage with him.

Trump Has Two More Rallies Scheduled

Trump has two more rallies scheduled over the next two weeks, according to his website. A rally in Washington, Michigan, is taking place on April 2 at 7 p.m. Eastern at the Michigan Star Sports Center. And a rally in Selma, North Carolina, is taking place on April 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern at The Farm at 95.

Trump’s first rally of 2022 was in Florence, Arizona in mid-January. Trump held a September rally in Georgia. He also held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, in October 2021, a rally in Alabama in August 2021, and an Ohio rally in June 2021. He also held a rally in Conroe, Texas, in January that was attended by tens of thousands, according to media at the event.

In his August Alabama rally, he was booed after telling the people present to take the vaccines. He replied: “You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms, I do. You have to do what you have to do. But, I recommend take the vaccines, I did it, it’s good. Take the vaccines.”

Trump has not yet announced if he is running in the 2024 presidential election. However, he did tell the crowd during his speech in South Carolina that “we may have to run again,” and added “we will take back the White House.”

Trump made the same comments during his Georgia rally, saying that he might have to run again.