How Many People Attended Trump’s Conroe, Texas Rally? See Crowd Photos

Former President Donald Trump hosted his second “Save America” rally of 2022 on Saturday, January 29, in Conroe, Texas. Conroe is located in Montgomery County about 40 miles from Houston. Here’s a look at how many people attended Trump’s rally, including crowd photos and updates about what happened.

‘Tens of Thousands’ Attended Trump’s Texas Rally, According to Media at the Event

The rally took place at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, Texas. Doors opened at 2 p.m. and Trump was expected to begin speaking around 7 p.m., KHOU-11 reported. Attorney General Ken Paxton, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Gov. Greg Abbott were all on the itinerary to speak at the rally, KXAN reported.

When the gates opened, there were already thousands in line, Houston Chronicle reported. The Twitter account called “Trump War Room” shared this video of the crowd waiting in line.

Big crowd already gathering in Texas for tonight, see you there! pic.twitter.com/3GlmyP0Rnk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 29, 2022

Ed Henry of the conservative publication Real America’s Voice shared photos of the crowd, writing: “I was in 2 hour backup on way in.”

Thousands more waiting on line for #TrumpRally hours before speech — hundreds more cars waiting to park — I was in 2 hour backup on way in #Conroe streaming live 5pm ET @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/tXzeJHODKI — Ed Henry (@edhenry) January 29, 2022

Steven Monacelli of Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, and Dallas Weekly tweeted that there were “tens of thousands” at the event. If fire or police officials release an official estimate, this story will be updated with that number.

Taylor Budowich, Director of Communications for Save America, shared a photo of the crowd at the event.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican whose Twitter bio says he is now a Democrat, also tweeted about the event. When one person tweeted to Filipkowski that they hoped the crowd at the rally was “small,” he replied that it was a huge crowd, but they didn’t like Abbott and booed him.

Greg Abbott realizes that the only way to keep the MAGA crowd from booing him is to just keep saying, ‘Donald J Trump’ over and over again. So he does. pic.twitter.com/wzQ3csB5cE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 30, 2022

People in the crowd booed Abbott when he appeared, and Trump told the crowd later that he fully endorses Abbott.

Some booing audible on livestream as @GregAbbott_TX is introduced at Trump rally in Conroe, followed by Abbott video touting his Trump endorsement. Abbott GOP critics had been urged to attend and make their voices heard. — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) January 30, 2022

Former President Donald Trump makes clear his feelings on Greg Abbott. Tells rally crowd in Conroe that Abbott “has my complete and total endorsement.” pic.twitter.com/6QsuSe34eV — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) January 30, 2022

Monacelli tweeted that Texas Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke before Trump took the stage and began by leading a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant. He added that the next speaker, Miller, said the election is a race between “Patriots and Traitors.”

Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller at Trump rally in Conroe says battle for 2022 and 2024 isn’t Republicans vs Democrats. “It’s a race between patriots and traitors,” he says as crowd roars pic.twitter.com/ghUsDwo8a6 — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) January 29, 2022

Richard Grenell shared this video of the crowd at the rally.

Huge crowd for #45 and #47. pic.twitter.com/p5ov8XYJxg — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 30, 2022

Monacelli also shared this video of the crowd.

Finally have reception so I can start posting photos and videos. Here's a horrific video of everybody dancing to YMCA pic.twitter.com/rSJih9n9Ez — steven monacelli (@stevanzetti) January 30, 2022

During Trump’s rally, he also mentioned possibly pardoning the people involved in January 6. You can see more about that statement in Heavy’s story here.

This Was Trump’s Second Rally of 2022

On Saturday before his rally, Trump hosted a luncheon with Patrick that cost $100,000 per couple, Daily Mail reported. The money supported a new PAC called Make America Great Again Again. Trump also hosted a reception at Lake Conroe that cost $5,000 per couple with Roger Clemens and Paxton.

This was Trump’s second rally of 2022. His first rally was in Florence, Arizona in mid-January. Trump held a September rally in Georgia. He also held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, in October 2021, a rally in Alabama in August 2021, and an Ohio rally in June 2021.

In his August Alabama rally, he was booed after telling the people present to take the vaccines. He replied: “You know what? I believe totally in your freedoms, I do. You have to do what you have to do. But, I recommend take the vaccines, I did it, it’s good. Take the vaccines.”

Trump has not yet announced if he is running in the 2024 presidential election or not.

