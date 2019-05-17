11 Best Portable Kayaks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking to get on the water this season but don’t have a transport system that can handle a heavy, cumbersome kayak?
Our list of the best portable kayaks has compiled the lightest and lowest profile boats as well as some inflatable and foldable kayak options so you can get your vessel from A to B regardless of your muscle mass or vehicle design! Don’t let kayak size or weight hold you back with a new, easy to transport option from our top list!
How about a kayak so portable that it can be folded up compact enough to be worn as a backpack or checked as regular luggage on a flight?
Oru Kayak is making waves in the portable kayak world with their incredibly innovative foldable kayak designs. This brand builds great quality boats that are impressively seaworthy and comfortable considering their remarkable ability to ‘origami’ into a carry-system the size of a large suitcase.
There are a few brands of foldable kayaks currently on the market, but Oru Kayak seems to be leading the charge in terms of building a portable boat that doesn’t sacrifice the comfort or handling ability of a traditional kayak. They are certainly a bit more expensive than the competition, but for the ultimate folding kayak options, this is the go-to brand.
The unique polypropylene construction of these boats is what allows them to remain so lightweight and durable. These boats are rated for a lifetime of 20,000 folds and are treated for 10 years of UV protection, so this is a portable kayak option you’ll own for years of fun.
The Bay St is Oru’s original design that’s great for both beginner and advanced paddlers. The hull is great for flat water, but can also handle some decent current and wave action. If you’re interested in a boat that breaks down super compact but still tracks and paddles like a high-quality vessel, this is a great choice.
This kayak is just 28 pounds and features a 300-pound weight capacity. It sets up in just a few minutes with a little practice and offers enough storage capacity for all your essential gear and more. There’s not much this kayak can’t do, but for a higher performance option that’s built to take on more intense waves, current and wind, check out the Coast Xt also listed here!
Don’t forget to consider the Oru Pack for a carry system that allows you to toss this vessel right on your back!
- 28 pounds
- 12-feet long
- 300-pound weight capacity
- 33 by 12 by 29 inches folded up, backpack carry system available
- Rated for 20,000 fold cycles
Here’s another killer portable kayak by Oru Kayak that’s built for more casual paddlers and conditions.
This option is a bit less expensive than the Bay St previously listed, but more or less has the same capabilities if you’re a paddler who typically sticks to kayaking in calm water. This boat sets up even easier than Oru’s other model boats in as little as five minutes and still maintains a 300-pound weight capacity.
Although the hull is not designed for navigating current and wave action, that’s not to say this isn’t a seaworthy vessel that still tracks like a traditional, hard-bodied kayak. The idea here is to offer an easier to assemble, more affordable option for calmer waters – Oru hasn’t sacrificed quality in any way.
The Beach Lt is just 26 pounds and also compatible with the Oru Pack backpack carry system for maximum portability.
There’s more passenger space in the ‘cockpit’ of the Beach Lt than Oru’s other boats, so if you like the looks of this brand but don’t have a need for a boat that can handle rough water, this is likely your best option. The price is also right.
At just 33 by 12 by 29 inches broken down, it’s tough to beat the portability and performance of Oru’s unique line of polyethylene boats!
- 26 pounds
- 12 feet long
- 300-pound weight capacity
- 33 by 12 by 29 inches folded up, backpack carry system available
- Rated for 20,000 fold cycles
The Coast Xt is Oru Kayak’s performance model of foldable kayak intended for advanced paddlers in essentially any environment.
This is one cool portable kayak that’s been designed to be impressively high-speed, low-drag. This model kayak is crafted with a hull that really slices water and gets up to speed in just a few strokes. Like Oru’s other foldable kayaks, the Coast Xt can be equipped with their specially built float bags and spray skirt, and is, of course, compatible with the innovative Oru pack carry system.
This boat (as well as Oru’s other model single-kayaks) can furthermore be rolled in the event of a capsize.
For the ultimate portable kayak option when it comes to performance handling and comfort, this unit has it going on. The Coast Xt is remarkably streamlined and sleek in the water for a boat of honestly any style – and it can be stashed in your closet, trunk or even under your bed.
This model is a bit heavier than Oru’s other boats at 34 pounds, but in turn has a higher weight capacity at 400, as opposed to 300 pounds. The added weight capacity is relevant here because this is the kind of portable kayak you can really embark on true expeditions with.
Without a doubt one of the most righteous foldable kayak systems that’s well worth the cost if Oru is within your budget!
- 34 pounds
- 400-pound weight capacity
- 16-feet long
- 33 by 12 by 29 inches folded up, backpack carry system available
- Rated for 20,000 fold cycles
Here’s a budget folding kayak option that could work great for you if high-performance tracking and maneuvering are not on the top of your list.
The Tucktec Folding Kayak is less than 30 pounds and just 48 by 15 by 8 inches broken down. Assembly is remarkably easy with this one – simply unfold it and lock down the heavy-duty clamps for a less than two minute set up.
This boat does not have an impressive hull when it comes to maneuverability, but you get what you pay for. For flat-water applications paddling around your local lakes and ponds, this boat will perform just fine. Calmer days out in the ocean are no problem for this vessel either, just be mindful of the wind and wave conditions with this option, it will take on water easily compared to the superior designed foldable kayaks built by Oru Kayak.
While this kayak option doesn’t feature an impressive hull design, keep in mind it’s still super lightweight and will paddle really nicely. It doesn’t take much muscle to transport or paddle this bad boy. The entire boat is built from a single sheet of one-eighth inch thick solid HDPE that has good strength for its weight so you can beat on this option without stressing. Tucktec also offers a three-year warranty with this boat so you can buy in confidence.
This kayak option lacks any real features – it’s a pretty bare-bones option. There are carry handles for easy portaging and a bit of storage space behind the seat, and that’s about it. You can absolutely do things like comfortably take photos, fish or birdwatch in this kayak, but there’s unfortunately not a lot of organization or storage potential for your gear!
Good news is, there’s a nice color selection to choose from. All in all, this is an excellent foldable kayak option for the cost that will get you on the water if your storage needs and budget are low!
- Under 30 pounds
- 10 feet long
- 48 by 15 by 8 inches broken down
- 350-pound weight capacity
- 3-year warranty
Here’s a brilliant portable kayak that combines the best aspects of foldable and inflatable designs from Advanced Elements.
These kayaks come pre-assembled in the factory – all you need to do for set-up is unfold and inflate! This brand takes the inflatable kayak design to the next level with an aluminum ribbed frame and multiple layers of material for maximum durability. All the model kayaks built by Advanced Elements are crafted to feel more like hard bodied kayaks than blow-up boats.
This innovative design folds up and stores in an included duffel bag style storage system that’s just 30 by 17 by 10 inches – now that’s portable. The total weight of the boat is furthermore just 36 pounds making this an impressively transportable option for essentially anyone!
This is a great portable kayak for casual use, as well as some more intense paddling. You can even store a good bit of gear under the lashing on the bow!
The heavy-duty 30-gauge PVC main chamber is shielded by a high-density polyurethane-coated polyester inner cover as well as a rugged PVC Tarpaulin with 1000 Denier Polyester outer layer. That’s a lot of material for such a lightweight boat! The bottom line here is that Advanced Elements builds a far tougher than the norm inflatable kayak that should ease your concerns regarding puncture and abrasion
The padded seat is furthermore built with a breathable foam mesh back support making this a particularly comfortable option when it comes to inflatables.
The hull design also sets this brand apart from other inflatable kayak options due to its hard-bodied build and inherently hydrodynamic shape. The more you think about it, the cost of this innovative portable kayak is wildly low when you consider its capabilities as a vessel and versatility as a grab-and-go option!
There is a repair kit and carry bag included with this purchase, but you’ll want to purchase Advanced Elements Double-Action Hand Pump for faster, effortless inflation if you go with this option!
- 36 pounds
- 10.5 feet
- 300-pound weight capacity
- 30 by 17 by 10 inches folded up
Here’s a tandem version of the righteous design by Advanced Elements previously listed great for adventurous kayak pairs.
This is a pretty tough boat considering the aluminum-ribbed design and 550-pound weight capacity. You and a partner can paddle slow-moving rivers and also take on some wave action with this hybrid hard-bodied/inflatable design.
You have the option to make this boat an open or closed deck and can furthermore choose between three different seating positions. Yes, it’s a bit heavier at 52 pounds than most of the other options listed here, but remember it’s a 15 foot long two-man boat once deployed.
The larger size, of course, also gives you a larger gear capacity. There’s some bungee storage on the bow, and adequate space on the drop-stitch floors of the deck to stash gear. Whether you use this boat alone or with a friend, you should have plenty of room to bring along all of your essentials.
Despite its large size once unfolded and inflated, this is still an impressively portable kayak at just 35 by 21 by 12 inches broken down, and there’s furthermore a duffel style carry bag included. For kayaking pairs looking for an easy to transport, or road trip option, this is an excellent choice of portable kayak.
- 52 pounds
- 15-feet long
- 550-pound weight capacity
- 35 by 21 by 12 inches folded, carry bag included
Here’s an impressively portable and affordable inflatable kayak option by Sevylor that could make the perfect companion for some backcountry paddling.
The Sevylor K5 Inflatable Kayak breaks down into the included carry backpack, which in turn becomes the seat when the kayak is assembled. The backpack even has side sleeves for sliding each half of a kayak paddle – Sevylor has really thought this one through. In total, the boat and included pump and paddle weigh just about 25 pounds.
Similar to the Oru Kayaks when paired with the Oru Pack carry system, this is definitely a great kayak option for hiking into more remote wildernesses due to the brilliant backpack carry design.
This boat is built with 24-gauge PVC and features a tarpaulin bottom and polyester cover, so it can handle some abuse. You won’t want to bring it down any seriously swift-moving water, but it’s a suitable kayak for taking on some current.
There is a decent amount of above deck space to lash gear with the bungee storage system, but no real gear capacity otherwise, so you’ll have to pack light with this option. This is more of a go-anywhere leisure kayak than an expedition option.
Remember this is an inflatable, so although the K5 is a seaworthy vessel, it won’t track or maneuver nearly as well as a hard-bodied boat with an actual hull, or an inflatable with a built-in skeg.
- About 25 Pounds
- Carries in a backpack system (included)
- 250-pound weight capacity
- 10-foot length
Here’s a smaller sized inflatable kayak with an included carry bag that’s great for not-so-large paddlers.
The Lagoon 1 Inflatable Kayak by Advanced Elements is a 23-pound, eight and a half foot long inflatable/foldable kayak that’s easily stashed in the included carry bag. Broken down, this kayak is just 29 by 18 by 5 inches!
This boat will definitely be a little tight for larger paddlers, but for smaller sized kayakers and kids, it’s an awesome portable kayak option.
Although this is an inflatable, Advanced Elements has built this model kayak with a rigid bow and stern as well as a tracking fin to improve durability and handling. This boat is rated for still water and slow moving rivers so it can handle some current if you’re looking to paddle some moving water.
A high support seat provides better-than-average comfort as far as inflatable vessels go, and a foam floor to reduce interior puncture risk. If you can fit in this smaller sized portable kayak, you’ll love how you sit in the water!
Set-up is remarkably fast and easy utilizing Advanced Element’s spring valves, but you’ll likely want a manual pump to speed things up!
Additional features like carry handles, mesh pockets, bungee storage, and paddle loops make the Lagoon 1 a highly equipped boat for the cost – no doubt a top option for the right sized kayaker!
- 23-pounds
- 29 by 18 by 5 inches folded, carry bag included
- 8 feet 4 inches long
- 250-pound weight capacity
Here’s perhaps the ultimate budget option for a grab-and-go portable kayak.
The Challenger K1 Kayak has a super reasonable price tag considering its capabilities as a personal watercraft. It’s a surprisingly durable boat for the cost, and even features some above deck storage on the bow. This inflatable kayak can’t handle rougher waters or swift current like some of the other options listed here, but for casual paddlers looking for a leisure boat, the Challenger fits the bill!
Once inflated, this is a 9-foot long kayak option with a 220-pound weight capacity. Particularly large paddlers might feel a bit cramped in here, but the cockpit is at least built with some added leg-room in mind.
The vinyl used to build this boat is tough, but certainly not on par with some of the more rugged boats listed here. Steer clear of this portable kayak option if where you plan on paddling has an abundance of abrasion and puncture hazards. This is a general rule for inflatable kayaks overall – if you think you might pop an inflatable vessel where you enjoy getting on the water, then go with a hard-bodied option!
Unlike a lot of the more expensive inflatable kayaks, the Challenger has a removable skeg for improved tracking and handling. It’s a simple feature, but it makes a tremendous difference if there is any waves, wind or current where you’re paddling. Intex also includes a manual pump, carry bag and paddle with the purchase of this kayak making this a truly killer value.
There’s also a tandem version of the Challenger 1 if you like this portable kayak but want to own a two-man boat!
- 27.2 pounds
- 220-pound weight capacity
- 9-feet long
- 25 by 16 by 9 inches broken down, carry bag included
Here’s a great value, easily transportable sit-on-top style kayak that’s designed for fishing applications.
The Skipjack 90 by Vibe Kayaks is not inflatable in any way, nor is it foldable, but this is still an exceptionally portable kayak. It’s nine feet in length, and just 42 pounds, making it far more manageable for car-top and truck bed transport than most other angling kayaks.
Considering this kayak option does not “break-down” in any way, you may need a kayak cart to move it from your vehicle to the water’s edge. Just because it’s only 42 pounds doesn’t mean it won’t be awkward to carry alone!
This is a pretty advanced angling kayak with all sorts of above and below deck storage as well as rod holders and deck/rail space to mount additional accessories. You can really customize this portable kayak option with a little elbow grease and ambition. Although it’s a smaller sized boat, you’re still getting a lot more than you pay for with this one, and there’s furthermore a nice quality paddle included.
The hull of the Skipjack 90 displaces water really nicely giving you some excellent stability on the water. You can handle some pretty heavy wind and surf with this option, some users even claim they can stand up in the Skipjack and comfortably fish (this, of course, depends on your balance, as this is not intended to be a stand-up kayak). The wider, more stable hull does however greatly compromise how hydrodynamic this kayak is, so you’ll have to work particularly hard against any current you encounter.
The seating is inherently supportive and nicely padded while giving you a nice and high vantage above the water. This is honestly a luxury kayak that’s simply scaled down a bit to be more effectively portable. Vibe Kayaks has come up with some serious bang for your buck with the Skipjack 90 that grb-and-go fishermen, in particular, will LOVE!
- 42 pounds
- 9-feet long
- 300-pound weight capacity
The Sun Dolphin Journey 10 is an excellent value, budget hard-bodied kayak that’s an ideal option for lightweight car-top or truck bed transport.
With plenty of included features, this portable kayak option really has it going on for the price. Perfect for more casual outings on the water, this kayak is nice and compact. The open cockpit includes a cup holder, a mounted adjustable rod holder, and two side pouches and a bungee system on the bow for gear storage. There are furthermore two additional flush-mount rod holders behind the seat making this a great portable kayak option for fishermen.
At 44 pounds, the Journey is easily lifted onto a car top or into a truck bed with a friend or alone and can be moved overland almost effortlessly by utilizing a kayak cart. The weight capacity of this vessel is 250 pounds, so although this is a hard-bodied kayak, you won’t be able to load it up with a ton of weight if you’re a particularly heavy paddler.
The Journey comes with a waterproof portable accessible carrier (P.A.C.) which can be removed from the stern in order to be towed or carried – a righteous and unique feature for such an inexpensive kayak that will help keep your onboard gear neat and organized.
The hull is fairly hydrodynamic compared to a lot of other portable kayak options. It’s far more streamlined than the alternative traditional hard-bodied kayak listed here (the Skipjack) and therefore a bit speedier on flat water and in current.
The seat is adequate for long days on the water, but there’s no bottom cushion if that’s important to you. This can be easily remedied and upgraded if you choose to install some padding for your bottom. Thigh pads are furthermore located on the cockpit rails and adjustable foot pegs are present for added comfortability.
All things considered, this is a killer value portable kayak option that you should own for many years of paddling with the proper care.
- 44 pounds
- 250-pound weight capacity
- 10-feet long