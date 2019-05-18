Best Rain Gear For Fishing: 15 Essentials You Need

Here’s an excellent value wading jacket that will keep you dry in a moderate to heavy rain while giving you easy access to all your angling essentials.

The Frogg Toggs Tekk Toad Breathable Rain/Wading Jacket is one of our top picks from our list of the best wading jackets. It’s got a great pocket schematic that allows for a lot of gear storage, hand warming pockets, and a full enclosure hood – what else do you need for fishing in the rain!?

The chest pockets are mindfully built with storm flaps and are even expandable to accommodate fly boxes if you’re a fly fisherman or woman. A fold-away rod holder is also built into the jacket for when you need an extra pair of hands.

Frogg Togg’s DriPore 2 Gen technology is designed with fully sealed seams and breathes quite nicely, so this is a great choice for those balmy, warm rains as well as for colder conditions. Neoprene cuffs furthermore help to keep any water from entering your sleeves making this an exceptionally dry wading jacket for the cost!

It rolls up and packs compact, provides more than adequate storage for all your essential fishing gear and keeps you bone dry, no doubt a killer choice of rain gear for fishing by Froggs Togg’s.