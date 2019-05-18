Best Rain Gear For Fishing: 15 Essentials You Need

Die-hard fishermen don’t let foul weather stop them from angling. When the bite is good, but the weather is nasty, you need some reliable fishing rain gear.
Our list of the best rain gear for fishing has compiled a list of equipment and apparel that will keep you and your essentials dry, warm, and right in the middle of the action! Tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!
Here’s an excellent value wading jacket that will keep you dry in a moderate to heavy rain while giving you easy access to all your angling essentials.
The Frogg Toggs Tekk Toad Breathable Rain/Wading Jacket is one of our top picks from our list of the best wading jackets. It’s got a great pocket schematic that allows for a lot of gear storage, hand warming pockets, and a full enclosure hood – what else do you need for fishing in the rain!?
The chest pockets are mindfully built with storm flaps and are even expandable to accommodate fly boxes if you’re a fly fisherman or woman. A fold-away rod holder is also built into the jacket for when you need an extra pair of hands.
Frogg Togg’s DriPore 2 Gen technology is designed with fully sealed seams and breathes quite nicely, so this is a great choice for those balmy, warm rains as well as for colder conditions. Neoprene cuffs furthermore help to keep any water from entering your sleeves making this an exceptionally dry wading jacket for the cost!
It rolls up and packs compact, provides more than adequate storage for all your essential fishing gear and keeps you bone dry, no doubt a killer choice of rain gear for fishing by Froggs Togg’s.
The Grundens Brigg 44 Parka is an absolute workhorse of a foul weather jacket that’s designed with a loose fit for layering up underneath.
This garment is built for professional fishermen angling offshore through waves, wind and the nastiest weather you can imagine. Grundens are renowned in the industry for building bulletproof outwear that just doesn’t give in to mother nature no matter the conditions.
This rain jacket is built from a heavy cotton twill base material that’s coated with a specially formulated PVC. The material is designed not to get stiff in the extreme cold, and also to be resistant to oils. There are also neoprene cuffs incorporated into the design in order to keep any potential wetness out of your sleeves.
This jacket has a loose fit so you can layer up some toasty garments underneath. For those freezing, driving rains, a Grunden’s Parka like this is hands down the outwear for the job! Surfcasting fishermen and boat fishermen who endure the ocean elements no matter what when the fish are biting will love the stone-wall wetness protection of this garment.
Here’s a great pair of highly affordable rain pants for the budget angler who needs a system for keeping their bottom half dry.
The Frogg Toggs Pro Action Rain Pants are not anything fancy, but they are comfortable and will keep your legs totally dry. The best feature of these rain pants is the expanded four inch back rise that allows them to fit under any style rain jacket for full, overlapping coverage. Gaps between your top and bottom half are one of the quickest ways to get wet in driving rain, these pants have thought ahead!
Frogg Toggs has built these rain pants with oversized leg openings so fitting your clunky rain boots through them is no problem – a simple but underrated feature. The elastic waistband is also nicely adjustable and comfortable even when layered up making these a truly easy pair of rain pants to get in and out of.
The one thing the Action Pants lack is a nice pocket schematic for stashing smaller sized fishing equipment, snacks, keys, and other essential gear. If you fish out in the rain with a waterproof waist pack or waterproof fishing backpack, or if your wading jacket provides adequate storage, then this shouldn’t be a deal breaker for you.
If you refuse to buy a pair of rain pants without some nice pockets, then check out our list of the best waterproof hunting pants, there are some great options there for fishing applications.
Here’s a slightly more advanced pair of rain pants by Marmot that are a great option for more on-the-move, active anglers.
These machine washable rain pants are intended for hiking, climbing, cycling and other highly active outdoor activities, so they’re up for the rigors of fishing. Whether you’re on board your boat enduring rain and wave action, getting poured on while shore fishing or backcountry angling, these high-speed, low-drag rain pants have you covered.
Marmot has built the PreCip Waterproof Full-Zip Pants with an elastic waistband and full-length side zippers, so this is an exceptionally comfortable option as far as fishing rain gear goes. The NanoPro fabric also breathes very well – combined with the ability to unzip the legs you can really maintain the exact climate you want in there.
Marmot has also included side zippered pockets, as well as a back pocket, so there’s ample storage for your essential gear. All in all a great value pair of rain pants that will prove itself as one of the best pieces of rain gear for fishing you own!
Here’s one more piece of fishing rain gear from Grundens worth owning if you’re REALLY taking all the most extreme steps to stay bone dry from head to toe no matter the conditions.
The Shoreman Fishing Bib Pants are an overall-style pair of fishing pants that cannot be penetrated by any kind of wetness. These bib pants are built remarkably tough with double-sided phthalate-free PVC polyester and are completely waterproof. Grundens lists this garment as “medium-duty”, but compared to most of the industry, it’s safe to say this is some heavy duty rain gear for fishing.
Aside from their excellent abrasion resistance, complete wetness protection, and full coverage design, these pants are also quick drying when things get truly soaked and won’t take on any fishy stains.
Go full-on Deadliest Catch this season with a pair of bib-pants by Grundens and never feel the dampness of unreliable fishing rain gear again!
Keeping your head dry is just as important as the rest of you when out fishing in the rain – give your dome some wetness protection with this killer hat by Outdoor Research.
The Seattle Sombrero Hat is a waterproof, breathable rain hat designed for outdoor adventure. There’s an adjustable chin strap, and velcro attachment points for the hat flaps if you prefer to have them up during breaks in the rain.
This is a stiff-brimmed (but still foldable) rain hat that will shed water right off and away from your neck and shoulders. When it’s raining straight down rather than sideways due to intense wind, a hat like this will redirect more than half the rainwater that falls on you while fishing! It’s a no brainer when you think of it that way, and even on windier days where the rain isn’t coming straight down, it’s still a totally helpful piece of rain gear for fishing that keeps a lot of spray out of your eyes!
Outdoor Research offers this sharp looking hat in a ton of different colors and patterns so you can pick one out that suits you. Given its cool style and inherently practical design for sun-shade as well, you’ll definitely end up using this hat out in the sunshine too!
A pair of Yaktrax Diamond Grip All-Surface Traction Cleats is a great tool for when you’re fishing out in the rain on slippery and unstable terrain.
This is a unique piece of equipment to own for angling applications, but it’s one of the best pieces of fishing rain gear we could think of depending on the context. This is one of our top picks from our list of the best ice cleats, but Yaktrax has built the Diamond Grip Cleats to be an all-terrain option no matter the conditions.
These cleats simply attach over your regular shoes or boots using the rubber sling design and wha-lah, you’ve got the traction of a construction bulldozer! The patented Diamond Beads are able to free-spin on the steel aircraft cable and therefore effectively lodge into the mud, peat, slick grass, ice, and virtually every other terrain-type.
I’m a big fan of these cleats not only because of their awesome traction but also because of their tougher than the standard sling design and inherently durable build. These bad boys should last you many seasons of fishing – and if you’re an ice fisherman you’ll love utilizing them out on the lake as well!
This is a simple concept that comes at a reasonable price. Yaktrax very well might change the way you’re able to move around out in the rain while enduring the elements out chasing fish!
A waterproof fishing backpack like this is an absolutely pivotal piece of fishing gear to own regardless of the weather that becomes even more practical when fishing through the rain.
The Thunderhead Submersible Backpack by Fishpond will keep all your gear bone dry no matter what, period. The main compartment is built with a waterproof zipper that is effectively submersible, so you can even go ahead and throw this backpack overboard without having to worry about its contents! There’s a nice internal zippered pocket schematic, exterior water-resistant pocket and lash points for securing gear externally.
While fishing rain or shine usually implies there’s gonna be some wetness involved, this is the gear bag you use for water-sensitive electronics and other items that just can’t get wet. It carries very comfortably even with heavy loads, is low-drag for ease of movement and in order to stay out of the way of casting and furthermore has a great aesthetic.
For fishermen who refuse to allow their gear to get even the slightest bit moist, this is the fishing companion you ought to utilize for foul-weather endeavors!
Here’s a waterproof waist pack option from Orvis that’s perfect for fly fishermen and those anglers who don’t require a ton of gear storage.
Similar to the Thunderhead Backpack previously listed, the Orvis Waterproof Hip Pack is a totally submersible gear storage option. You can’t fit a ton of large tackle boxes or cumbersome equipment in here, but for minimalist anglers and fly fishermen there’s more than enough space for the essentials.
There is one main interior pocket with this gear storage option as well as some external tool attachment points. A water bottle sleeve is built-in to the bottom of the waist pack and a fly patch is also present on the top side. It’s a simple but effective schematic that provides you with just the right amount of space for your must-have tackle, lunch and other essential fishing gadgets.
This is a game-changing piece of rain gear for fishing that will ensure whatever it is you need to stay dry, does. Don’t neglect the value of submersible fishing packs, although expensive, they’re worth far more than their cost when you consider all the sensitive gear they’re responsible for protecting!
If it’s rainy and cold, the Buddy Radiant Propane Heater by Mr. Heater is a seriously game-changing piece of equipment to own.
This is our top choice from our list of the best tent heaters, but the Buddy Heater is a go-anywhere gadget that can be brought essentially anywhere you fish, including your boat. You won’t want this unit out in the direct pouring rain, but if you have a canopy of some sort or even some tree cover you won’t believe how helpful this device is when it comes to keeping warm!
This is a simple radiant heater that’s powered by propane. The run time is impressive at three hours on the max heat setting, so you get quite a bit of warmth on one fuel canister. You can also hook this unit up to a larger propane tank if you’re setting up camp for the day at your fishing hole.
Aside from using this heater out in the filed during those chilly, snotty days on the water, this is a pivotal tool to own for use drying your wet clothes between fishing sessions. Overnight fishing trips where you and your friends are camping through inclement weather will be forever changed by this miracle gadget – just toss your wet socks, long-johns and base layers in front of this bad boy within somebody’s tent and you’ll be in good shape to start the next round of fishing out dry!
Here’s a brilliant piece of rain gear for fishing that will absolutely change the game for smokers and campfire enthusiasts.
The Icfun Waterproof/Windproof Dual Arc Electric Lighter will ignite no matter how wet, windy and wild conditions get out there, and it’s remarkably affordable! You would think technology like this would cost a lot more, but this unit from our list of the best windproof lighters proves that you don’t have to pay much for anywhere, anytime ignition.
This lighter is USB rechargeable and is essentially indestructible. Dropped it in the lake? It will fire right up once you retrieve it! Sideways rain? Not a problem, go ahead and enjoy your smoke!
Icfun even includes a lanyard with this purchase so you can keep this gadget right on your person! No doubt a wise piece of rain gear to own if you have any need for fire whatsoever!
Long days battling wet weather while fishing sometimes calls for a moment here and there to get dry.
The baitowel is simply a small (16 by 16 inches) microfiber cloth that you can tuck into your wading jacket, waders or boat storage for when you need it. It’s designed to effectively clean up blood, oil, and grime, but when fishing out in the rain it’s a nice tool for drying your hands in order to use your phone or to have a snack or a cigarette.
There is even a convenient carabiner clip included that threads right through one of the corners in the towel for easy hanging to your person or somewhere out of the rain.
There are three towels included with this purchase making it quite a great value considering the low cost. You can even choose from a nice color selection! A fantastically simple piece of rain gear for fishing that you’ll find all sorts of applications for, this one is a no-brainer!
Using a PopSockets Phone Grip while fishing in the rain for photography is both a super convenient and wise practice to get in the habit of.
A wet phone is a slippery phone – utilizing a PopSocket gives you a far better grip on your smartphone than holding it with your hands directly. These devices are also really nice to take photos with regardless of the weather and keep your fingers out of the frame when trying to snap that perfect pic!
If you’ve ever attempted it, you know that trying to photograph a trophy fish in rainy conditions is both difficult and stressful (for you and the fish). It’s important to get the fish back in the water as soon as possible if you plan on releasing it, and fumbling over your wet phone certainly doesn’t expedite anything!
This silly PopSocket option pictures an action shot of a bass and the text “I’d Rather Be Fishing” but there are all sorts of awesome graphics to choose from like this tailing redfish or colorful Mahi.
Another simple, but game-changing piece of rain gear for fishing that you should definitely consider owning if you like to snap photos whatever the weather!
Here’s a fishing gadget for all you bait fishermen out there that will allow you to sit under cover or in your dry vehicle while you wait for a bite!
The FREETOO Electronic Fishing Bite Alarm Indicator will alert you when there’s a fish investigating or inhaling your bait without you having to stand out in the elements next to your rod. It’s sensitive to fishy triggers only and therefore won’t go off for no reason due to false triggers.
Setup and maintenance are remarkably easy, and the alarm is loud enough to hear from a long way out. It’s a great tool to utilize under any circumstances if you’re an avid bait fisherman, but will prove itself particularly useful during nasty weather when it allows you to take refuge wherever it’s dry!
-
Shore fishermen will love this comfortable outdoor chair with a built-in umbrella for fishing in the rain!
What you see is what you get with this one, it’s simply a camp-style chair with a canopy for sun and rain protection. There are cup holders on either side of the chair as well as a small flip-out pocket for stashing some essential gear. The steel frame and polyester fabrics used to build this seat are tough as nails, so this is a seating option you should own for years of fishing.
The entire chair and canopy weigh just nine pounds and conveniently break down into the included carry bag which is easily thrown over your shoulder and carried down to the water’s edge.
The frame is not built to withstand seriously violent weather (strong winds being the greatest threat), so if it’s hurricane status out there put on your Grundens and leave the chair behind. For light to moderate rain conditions, however, this brilliant piece of fishing rain gear will give you a dry place to sit and watch your bait!