Who Is Francesco Molinari’s Wife, Valentina, & Do They Have Kids?

Francesco Molinari is currently competing in the British Open and is tied for first place on the leaderboard. Molinari and his wife, Valentina, met and married in Italy, before moving to London, England, where they currently live. The couple has a son named Tommaso, and recently welcomed a daughter, but her name is unknown, according to The Sun.

Molinari travels all around the globe on the PGA Tour, which has been a bit more difficult for him now that he has kids. However, he loves being a dad, and recently opened up about the emotional journey of being a parent.

“It’s a great feeling, the birth end everything, and moreover a great experience. You learn things about yourself that you didn’t know or didn’t expect. I didn’t think I was going to be so emotional, for example. I mean you expect to be a bit emotional at the birth. Big smiles, tears and everything. But every time I look at [my son] I can feel the emotion surging through my body. It’s such a strong feeling. People tell you about it but no one really describes the reaction properly,” Francesco Molinari told Golf Punk HQ in May.

“Being a dad is the greatest feeling. It’s so emotional and that intensity just grows more and more every day. To come home and see the little one waiting there for you is amazing. I notice it more when I’m away week from week,” he added.

Valentina Molinari obtained her MBA in London in European Business MBSC. She and her husband enjoy “waltzing around London, checking out art shows, the theatre and exhibitions,” he told Golf Punk HQ.