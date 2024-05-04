Cardinals Starting Pitcher Steven Matz Injured: Report

Another Cardinals starting pitcher has been bitten by the injury bug, as lefthander Steven Matz is headed to the injured list.

According to Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the lefty won’t return until mid-May due to a back injury he suffered while running during his most recent start. The report also stated that Matz received an injection and will have no physical activity until the team’s medical staff establishes a timeline for his return.

The 32-year-old is one of several early-season injuries the Cardinals have endured in 2024. Those included ace Sonny Gray, who recently returned from an injury he suffered during spring training.

Cardinals Search to Find a Starter

With Matz out, the Cardinals will work by committee until he can pitch again. According to Redbirds skipper Oliver Marmol, the club will shuffle the rotation to manage the situation.

Power pitcher Lance Lynn is scheduled to take the mound on Saturday, while righty Kyle Gibson is expected to move into Matz’s turn in the rotation on Sunday. Lefthanded reliever Matthew Liberatore – a former starting pitcher – could take the ball on Tuesday, but Marmol stated that no decision had been made yet.

“You have a couple of options, moving [Kyle Gibson] up and then filling the spot later,” Marmol said. “You can go bullpen day; You can bring up someone from Triple-A. We’re trying to figure out what’s best in the short term and long term. We have yet to nail it down.”

However, the Cardinals’ skipper added that the team was optimistic about the veteran starter’s return from the back injury.

“He got an injection and is down for a couple of days,” Marmol stated. “Then we will make a decision on what that progression looks like to get him back.

Is Matz Even the Answer for the Rotation?

Matz, who is 55-60 with a 4.31 ERA in his career, signed a four-year, $44 million contract with St. Louis in 2022. Pitching the previous year with the Toronto Blue Jays, he posted a 14-7 mark, good enough for the second-best win total in the American League.

However, he’s had a disappointing and frustrating tenure with the Cardinals. Since joining the team, he’s gone just 10-12 overall. He’s also had multiple trips to the IL and has only thrown 180.2 innings in his two-plus years in St. Louis. And in his last start against the Detroit Tigers, Matz allowed four runs on seven hits in just 3 1/3 innings.

Considering the size of his contract, that’s caused some criticism in Cardinal Nation.

It’s also led to speculation by some that the Cardinals might be in search of a better option. Post-Dispatch writer Ben Fredrickson recently wrote the team might look to move Matz to the bullpen and bring up one of their young starters in Triple-A Memphis.

Righthander Sem Rebberse could be a potential call-up for the Cards, the report mentioned. Or possibly the returning Zack Thompson, who originally began the year in the starting five because of Gray’s injury.

On Friday, the Cardinals (15-17, fourth place in the NL Central) recalled righthanded reliever Kyle Leahy to take Matz’s place on the roster.