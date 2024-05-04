49ers Predicted to Cut Ties with Demoted Second-Round ‘Bust’

One of the reasons that the 49ers spent last year on the hunt for a bookend defensive lineman to play in the spot opposite star Nick Bosa—a hunt that led to trades for Randy Gregory and Chase Young, which were short-term solutions—could be found in a guy who was supposed to have been a 2022 draft steal, Drake Jackson.

Jackson was a fringe first-round prospect who was at least expected to go in the Top 50 of that draft, but was plucked from USC by the 49ers with the next-to-last pick of the second round. After playing 15 games and 33% of the team’s snaps as a rookie, he got off to a stellar start to 2023, with three sacks in the first game against the Steelers.

After that? Crickets. Jackson registered four tackles the rest of the way and, battling injuries and ineffectiveness, lost his job and did not play after Week 8.

With that in mind, as San Francisco Chronicle beat writer Eric Branch laid out the contours of the 49ers’ 2024 53-man roster, he projected Jackson getting cut by the team altogether, beaten out by undrafted free agent Evan Anderson.

“Jackson, their 2022 second-rounder was drafted to serve as Bosa’s bookend. But his lack of development prompted their trades for pass rushers Randy Gregory and Chase Young in October before they signed (Leonard) Floyd in March,” Branch wrote this week.

49ers Rebuilt the Defensive Line

In all, Branch projects the 49ers to keep nine defensive linemen, starting with Bosa and interior star Javon Hargrave. New signees Maliek Collins, Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jordan Elliott are in the fold, too, with 2023 fifth-rounder Robert Beal and veteran backup Kevin Givens sticking, too. Anderson would also be in the mix.

That’s five new faces, though, joining the group after the surprise release of Arik Armstead in March.

Jackson would be out after an underwhelming two seasons with the 49ers. The fan site Niners Noise ran a list of San Francisco players who could be “safely called busts” and Jackson was firmly among them.

Around midway through last season, though, GM John Lynch at least held out some hope for Jackson, telling The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami (via SB Nation), “I wouldn’t call it disappointment. I think he’s going through some struggles that you see players go through. …

“So I think fighting through things, had a tremendous offseason, a very talented young man. Started the season with a bang, with three sacks, and the second year is an interesting year for players. I’ve always thought that. And I think you continue to work and throw energy and time into a guy like Drake because of what he ultimately can become.”

Drake Jackson’s Time Running Short

At some point, though, it will be time to simply cut ties with Jackson and if he does not show massive improvement between now and the end of camp, there just won’t be room for him on a team that is intent on winning a Super Bowl now, and is not looking to throw energy at a young underachiever.

As for other interesting cuts forecast by Branch, he sees the team cutting ties with some other prominent recent picks. Spencer Burford, the 2022 fourth-rounder, would get the axe after failing to win a starting job on the offensive line, as would 2022 oft-injured third-round receiver Danny Gray.

Also on the Chronicle’s hypothetical chopping block is another third-rounder, cornerback Ambry Thomas, who was picked in 2021. The 49ers have two excellent corner options in Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward, but badly need another option in nickel coverage or on the perimeter to allow Lenior to man the slot.