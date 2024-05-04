Epic Caitlin Clark Photo of WNBA Debut With Fever Is Turning Heads [LOOK]

Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever provided several viral moments, including a photo that is the talk of the internet. An image from the game shows Dallas Wings rookie Jacy Sheldon falling back on one of Clark’s moves.

It may have been a “welcome to the WNBA” moment for Sheldon, even though Clark is also a rookie. Some fans are complaining that Clark got away with a bit of a push off during the play.



Here’s a look at the actual play when the photo was taken.



The Wings got the last laugh as Arike Ogunbowale hit the game-winning three pointer with three seconds remaining in the contest. If the preseason matchup was any indication, basketball fans are in for a show during the WNBA season.



Clark did not appear to need an adjustment period posting 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in her WNBA preseason debut. The guard likely would like to have her 5 turnovers back.

The Fever have one more preseason game remaining against the Atlanta Dream on May 9. Clark will make her WNBA regular season debut against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.

Caitlin Clark on WNBA Debut With Fever vs. Wings: ‘You Couldn’t Ask for a Better Game’

Clark and the Fever would have liked to have gotten the win, but the star praised the overall environment for the preseason opener. The Indiana guard expects more of the same throughout the WNBA season.

“Yeah, I think the fans are always what makes women’s basketball so fun,” Clark noted during a May 3 press conference. “I think over the course of the last couple years it’s just grown and grown. For them to come out and support during my first WNBA game, it’s really special. Not only for myself, but both teams on the court. They get to see how good this product is.

“You couldn’t ask for a better game, really, for women’s basketball like to kick off this year. Just a tremendous game, coming down to the wire. Both teams competing and that’s going to be the story of the entire year.”

Caitlin Clark on Transition to WNBA: ‘You Cannot Relax in This League for 1 Second’

The No. 1 pick is already noticing some of the differences between her time at Iowa and life in the W. Clark’s biggest observation is that you have to have complete effort during “every single second” in WNBA games.

“I think that’s the biggest thing is like when you’re on the court with this much talent, you can’t take a second off,” Clark explained. “You relax for one second and they’re going to beat you on a screen. They’re going to beat you on a whatever [the play] is. I think that’s the biggest thing is like you cannot relax in this league for one second.

“So, I think getting used to that, just playing hard every single second,” Clark added. “But yeah, I think overall we did a really good job, played everybody, executed. I thought we could have done a little bit better job, slowed it down a little bit in the second half and got into our sets a little better. But overall, we ran the floor really, really well.”