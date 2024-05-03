Cubs Fans Roasted for Packers Chant at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs lost their first matchup of the year against the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 after blowing an eighth-inning lead on May 3. The Cubs’ rivalry with the Brewers has an added emphasis to it in 2024 since Craig Counsell left Milwaukee to manage the Cubs. However, Chicago fans showcased their rivalry with another Wisconsin sports team when they started a “Green Bay sucks” chant in left field during the contest at Wrigley Field.

"Green Bay sucks" chants at Wrigley Field👀👀 pic.twitter.com/xSMgvdiLTl — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) May 3, 2024

The Brewers and Cubs I-94 rivalry has always held meaning to fans. However, the rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers is one of the longest rivalries in American sports. The Cubs are now two games behind the Brewers in the National League Central. The first game of their season series was a thriller and looks like it will add some great games to the rivalry between Chicago and Wisconsin sports teams.

Reactions to Cubs Fans Chanting

Even though the Bears and Packers are still months from taking the field, Chicago sports fans are starting the trash talk early. The Cubs went on to lose the game after the “Green Bay sucks” chants. Packers and Brewers fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Cubs fans’ chant.

“Still is 0-10 in the last 5 yrs….maybe try winning,” one fan wrote on X referring to the Bears’ record against the Packers.

“They chant as they lose to another Wisconsin sports team,” another fan wrote on X.

“The Vikings are the Packers biggest rival now and have been for a while now. Don’t see that changing anytime soon,” one fan commented.

“0-10 in their last 10 and 2-18 in their last 20 but go off I guess (cubs also lost this game to the Brewers because lol),” a fan wrote.

“You say this as the cubs lost to the brewers today,” one fan commented on X.

Chicago and Wisconsin Sports Rivalry

The Packers and Bears Rivalry has been extremely lopsided in recent times. However, the NFL Draft seems to have the Bears faithful optimistic. The Bears selected Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round hoping to turn their fortune around in the NFC North.

Since Aaron Rodgers became the starter for the Packers in 2008 the Bears are 5-27 against the Packers. In the last five seasons, the Bears are 0-10 against the Packers. In the last 10 seasons, they are 2-18.

Packers fans feel that Chicago fans have no room to say that their team “sucks,” considering the recent history. The Packers also lead the all-time series 106-94-6.

As far as the Cubs and Brewers go the rivalry is a little closer recently. The Cubs won the World Series in 2016. The Brewers hold the edge over the Cubs in the series since that point at 65-55. The Cubs last won the division in 2020. The Brewers won the division two of the last three seasons.

Counsell’s departure from Milwaukee to Chicago left a sour taste in many Brewers fans’ mouths. Counsell grew up in Wisconsin, played for the Brewers and has won more games as the Brewers manager than anyone else. The Cubs and Brewers rivalry is shaping up to be a good one in 2024.