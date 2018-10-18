Megan Denise, Von Miller’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Von Miller and the Denver Broncos aren’t having the best start to the 2018-2019 season — to say the least — but Miller isn’t letting his teams 2-4 record get him down.

“The last two weeks we had a 200-yard rusher. I get where he’s coming from, but that was the last two weeks. This week is totally different, we’re going to get everybody’s best this week. They’re going to get our whole team’s best, and that starts with me. They’re going to get my best this week and we’re going to go out there, and we’re going to kick their ass. This is the way I’m feeling,” Miller told reporters after practice on Tuesday.

As he looks forward to tonight’s game against the Cardinals, Miller has the support of his girlfriend, Instagram model Megan Denise. Denise and Miller have been dating for several months. She has attended several games this season, wearing some custom Miller garb. She recently added some new ink to her body, getting a “Vonnie” tattoo on her chest, in honor of her main man.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She & Miller Went Public at the 2018 ESPYs in Los Angeles

Von Miller hasn’t really gone public with any female. In fact, the website Who’s Dated Who doesn’t have any women listed as having dated Miller in the past. That said, you can imagine the frenzy when Miller stepped out with Megan Denise on his arm at the 2018 ESPY Awards.

Denise and Miller walked the red carpet together. Miller wore a black suit with a gray shirt and gold accents, while Denise wore a low-cut black dress and carried a white clutch. The two posed for photos together, walking hand-in-hand.

Once inside, Denise and Miller were seen holding hands while watching the show.

According to Bossip, Megan Denise was previously linked to Lil Yachty, but she has denied those claims. There are also rumors that she hooked up with Chargers tight end Antonio Gates.

2. She Has Nearly 1 Million Followers on Instagram

Megan Denise, who writes her name Me’Gan on social media, has a pretty solid following of her own. Her Instagram is filled with selfies, showing off her curves and her tattoos.

Since joining Instagram, Megan Denise has garnered nearly one million followers.

“Your favorite freckled face. Spread positivity,” reads her Insta bio.

She also shares videos of her workouts and, of course, photos with her man. In March 2016, she posted a picture with a child and captioned the photo, “baby girl.” Many commenters referred to the child as Megan Denise’s daughter, but it’s unclear if that’s the case. You can check out that photo here.

3. She Has a Tattoo That Reads ‘Vonnie’ on Her Chest

A few weeks ago, Megan Denise showed off some new ink; she had gotten her boyfriend’s name tattooed across her chest. “Vonnie” is written in red ink script and is located on the left side of Megan’s clavicle.

In the very first photo of her “Vonnie” tattoo, Megan captioned the post, “We play for keeps.” It’s presumed that she was referencing her relationship with Miller.

As for what might have prompted her decision to get the “Vonnie” tattoo, one social media user suggested she did it because he’s rich. She was quick to respond that it was actually his “stroke game” that made her do it.

4. She Was a Dancer at Floyd Mayweather’s Vegas Strip Club, Girl Collection

Aside from being an Instagram personality and model, Megan Denise was a dancer at Floyd Mayweather’s club in Las Vegas called “Girl Collection,” this according to Busted Coverage.

“Established in 2017, Girl Collection has been voted the Best Gentlemen’s club in Las Vegas! We invite you to come experience some of the most beautiful entertainers the world has to offer,” reads a description of the club on its website.

It’s unknown if Megan Denise still works at the club. She posted a picture of her “boss,” Floyd Mayweather Jr., on his birthday back in February, but hasn’t posted anything about him or the club since.

5. She Launched Her Own Line in 2018

In 2018, Megan Denise decided to take her internet fame to the next level. She took some of her favorite pictures and put them on some T-shirts. She uploaded them to her website and voila! She has her very own self-made line.

A T-shirt will run you about $50, while a sweatshirt with Megan’s body on it will cost you $70. She only has eight items live, but that could grow if her line turns out to be popular.

Outside of the online show, Megan Denise’s website is pretty empty and doesn’t even have an “about me” section.

