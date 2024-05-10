Broncos’ Veteran Sends Strong Message on Sean Payton Over Bo Nix

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is polarizing.

His unapologetic approach to doing things his way has not always gone over well, including this offseason. Payton boasted about misleading everyone on the Broncos’ interest in a trade to move up in the 2024 draft for a quarterback.

Instead, insists Payton and Co., Bo Nix was always their choice with the No. 12 overall pick of the draft. Whether the outside world believes that or not, Payton has the faith of at least one player.

Asked about the revamped QB room, veteran starter Zach Allen spoke highly of his head coach.

“Quarterback’s obviously the most important position on the field so. And if anybody knows anything about quarterbacks, it’s Coach Payton,’’ Allen told 9 News’ Mike Klis on May 9. “That’s kind of the big thing. And, obviously, like I said, [I] trust him 100%.”

Will Bo Nix and Sean Payton mesh together in year one? “My gut feeling is it has one of, if not the, highest probability of working.”@markschlereth | @mikeevans1043 pic.twitter.com/wWMCNj03kZ — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) May 9, 2024

Allen is entering his sixth NFL season and second with the Broncos. He will likely play for his third starting quarterback in that span.

Incumbent Jarrett Stidham has institutional knowledge and drew two starts last season.

However, the Broncos traded for former No. 2 overall pick and New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson before taking Nix in the draft. Stidham may have slid to No. 3 on the depth chart between his last snap and the next one.

Zach Allen: Broncos Making ‘Necessary Changes’ Under Sean Payton, George Paton

Allen’s faith extends to General Manager George Paton and the plan he and Payton have enacted for the Broncos.

“I have full faith in them,’’ Allen said. “They’ve done a great job in the way they have everybody kind of bought in and believing right now. That’s the main thing in the NFL, especially, is just to try and get 90 guys right now kind of fully bought in. And the way that the workouts and OTAs have been going so far have been terrific, and that’s all you can really ask for.”

Allen spent the first four seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He has espoused his faith in the Broncos’ brain trust before, and he put his money where his mouth is this offseason. He agreed to restructure his three-year, $45.7 million contract.

The move helped the Broncos shave roughly $20 million off their bottom line before free agency after they entered the offseason over the salary cap.

Allen made no quibbles about the retooling they have done this offseason.

“Necessary changes are being made,” Allen said, per CTInsider.com’s Dave Stewart on April 8. “Coach Payton is awesome, he’s the real deal, and the Walton family (team owners) have been awesome with the investment in the team. They care about everything and everyone.”

Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers Discussed Teaming Up

Allen will anchor one spot on the Broncos’ defensive line with trade acquisition John Franklin-Myers on the other side.

It’s a new setup, but it is one that both players have thought about before.

“John and I have been talking the past few years about hopefully playing together,’’ Allen said, per Klis on May 9. “I think we complement each other really well. We play the position similar – vertical, violent.”

With a re-tooled linebacking corps and secondary, the Broncos project to have at least five new defensive starters in 2024.

After ranking 29th in yards allowed last season, the changes were warranted.