NFL, Cowboys Donate $50,000 Each to El Paso Victims’ Fund

After Saturday’s mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart and Cielo Vista Mall, where 20 people were killed and more injured, the NFL and Dallas Cowboys via the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation each donate $50,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation Victims’ Fund for victims families.

USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein reports:

"It's just unthinkable and a tragedy," Jerry Jones said Sunday. "Obviously we all want to think how can we make different those issues. I’m sure all Americans are thinking that way."https://t.co/mh1F8z51JO — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 7, 2019

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made this statement a day after the tragedy:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on #ElPasoShooting: “We all want to think how can we make different those issues. I’m sure all Americans are thinking that way.” pic.twitter.com/JJDJgYxtYe — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) August 5, 2019

NFL joins in, according to Pro Football Talk:

NFL, Cowboys foundations donate $50,000 each to El Paso victims fund https://t.co/MjPVz7Kpwz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 7, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

El Paso Shooting

Patrick Crusius opened fire at the El Paso Walmart and was later taken into custody by Police. He killed 20 people and injured many more in the attack.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Crusius’ crimes will be prosecuted “as both a capital murder but also as a hate crime,” according to BBC News.

It was “one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas,” said Abbott.

Police reported that the Crusius posted a four-page manifesto online which was saturated with white nationalist sentiments. The attack was followed up by another incident in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning.

Police in Dayton, say nine people were killed and at least 16 injured in the shooting, according to The Associated Press on Twitter.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Superstar Leaves Practice With Heel Injury

Follow Rich Durazzo on TWITTER for more articles like this and more!