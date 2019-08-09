Player Props: How Many Strikeouts Can Stephen Strasburg Get vs. Mets?

Two of the hottest teams in the National League collide on Friday night when the Washington Nationals visit the New York Mets to start a key three-game series at Citi Field.

Washington Nationals (61-53) vs. New York Mets (59-56)

Friday, August 9 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field

Diamondbacks Destroy Strasburg

Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.08 WHIP) had his worst start of the season last Saturday, allowing nine earned runs on nine hits (three home runs) and two walks with seven strikeouts over just 4 2/3 innings in an 18-7 loss against the Diamondbacks but he has been dominant against the Mets this season, going 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in three starts, including 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA and an 0.83 WHIP in two starts at Citi Field, with 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.

The 31-year-old is 9-5 with a 2.82 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP in 20 career starts against the Mets, with 151 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings.

The right-hander has 175 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings over 23 starts, averaging 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), he has a 4.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio (K/BB) and 29.5 percent of his pitches have been strikes.

Opponents are hitting just .223 against Strasburg and through 23 starts this season he’s averaged 6.31 innings pitched and he has thrown at least eight strikeouts in two of his last three starts.

Strasburg’s Over/Under strikeout total tonight is set at 7.5.

Stephen Strasburg will have at least:

6 strikeouts (-1111)

7 strikeouts (-286)

8 strikeouts (-103)

9 strikeouts (+108)

10 strikeouts (+179)

11 strikeouts (+338)

12 strikeouts (+646)

13 strikeouts (+1242)

14 strikeouts (+3100)

The current Mets roster is 72-for-308 (.234) with 93 strikeouts against Strasburg. The Mets are hitting just .247 against right-handers with 741 strikeouts in 2966 at-bats and overall they have 59 strikeouts in 241 at-bats over their last seven games.

Strasburg has a .274 Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) and he issues 2.2 walks per nine innings (BB/9) but the projected Mets lineup has just three batters with a strikeout rate above 21 percent, four batters with a walk rate above 8.5 percent, four batters with a Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) above .340, four batters with Isolated Power (ISO) above .185 and four batters with a hard-hit rate above 36 percent. I like Strasburg to record under 7.5 strikeouts at -125 tonight.

