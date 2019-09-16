Rashard Higgins Injury: Status Updates on Browns WR

It’s an all hands on deck situation for the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets on Monday night, and the team is hoping to have one of its key role players on the field for the matchup.

Rashard Higgins, the Browns longest tenured pass-catcher, is currently questionable for the contest with an ankle injury. He has insisted that he’ll be ready to go for the game against the Jets, but he’s been limited in practice for most of the week.

Browns ruled out four for MNF vs Jets: Damarious Randall (concussion), T Kendall Lamm (knee), RB Dontrell Hilliard (concussion), LB Adarius Taylor (ankle). 4 more – WR Rashard Higgins (ankle), G Joel Bitonio (abdomen), DE Chris Smith (non injury), QB Drew Stanton (knee) – are Q. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2019

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens also casted some doubt on he wide receiver’s status during his press conference on Friday.

He was asked if Higgins saying he will play is his pride or an accurate representation of his game status.

“I am not really sure yet. I have to see it,” Kitchens said, referencing the injury report. “I have to feel comfortable with it.”

Rashard Higgins a Candidate for Breakout Season

Higgins was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and has been progressively better each year with the team. He went from catching just six balls for just 77 yards his rookie season to 66 in his next two combined.

Last year, he caught a career high 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns, showing off solid chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, which has carried over to this season.

“I think it goes back to last year getting reps with (Higgins) in camp in the second team, just building chemistry with him and being able to talk to him all the time and just knowing exactly what you’re going to get out of him on every play,” Mayfield said after the team’s preseason opener.

Now with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to the wide receiver corps that already had a Pro Bowler in Jarvis Landry, Higgins should find himself in the position to capitalize on holes in coverage.

Higgins had two catches for 46 yards in the Browns opener before exiting with the injury. If Higgins does miss the game, it would mean Taywan Taylor and

Damion Ratley would get more run.

Higgins signed a restricted free agent tender with the Browns this offseason worth 2.025 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent next year if the Browns don’t ink him to an extension.

Rashard Higgins Says Baker Mayfield, Browns Ready For Jets Pressure

Despite being limited in practice, Higgins was not scared to talk a big game going into a matchup against the Jets defensive coordinator and former Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams, who is known for his aggressive blitzes.

“He’s ranked the second-most team to blitz if I’m not mistaken, so he’s going to blitz us, run a lot of man, so we’ve just got to be prepared for it when it comes,” Higgins said.

The Browns are built to run against man coverage with Beckham and Landry as the top two wide receivers. And Higgins has shown tremendous chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield early on as well.

The key for the Browns will be making sure Mayfield has enough time to at least get a ball off, which wasn’t always the case in last week’s 43-13 beat down against the Titans.

