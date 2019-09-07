LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Admits He’s Rooting for Lakers

Over the years, LeBron has had a number of high profile teammates, though arguably none complimented the King as well as Dwyane Wade. Together in Miami, James and Wade led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances – winning twice.

Dwyane Wade Rooting for LeBron James and the Lakers

Dwyane Wade on his excitement for LA basketball next year – admits he's pulling for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/XS9kLdiQ3G — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 6, 2019

Though Wade has now retired, he is living in Los Angeles – where his son goes to high school and shares a court with James’ son. While Wade seems excited about all Los Angeles sports, he specifically mentions James and the Lakers as a team where he “has a dog in the fight”.

Despite James leaving Wade and the Heat to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, there has never been any ill will between the former teammates and James made sure he was in attendance for Wade’s final game last season. The two are members of the infamous Banana Boat Crew and as mentioned above, their sons are close friends and high school basketball teammates.

While the Lakers missed the playoffs last season – in large part due to a plethora of injuries – they re-tooled in a major way this offseason and look to once again be one of the Western Conference’s frontrunners. Led by the addition of Anthony Davis, James finally has his superstar running-mate in Los Angeles and is surrounded by a team that looks to be a much better fit for his skill set. Loaded with shooters and hard-nosed defenders, the Lakers look to be much better equipped to space the floor compared to last season while throwing out lineups that are able to give opposing teams trouble on the defensive end.

LeBron James Gets Nike Building Named After Him

Among James’ many accolades, he can now add the fact that he has a building named after him to the list. Built at the Nike campus in Beaverton, Oregon, LeBron’s namesake building is the brand new Advanced Innovation Building. Home to the minds that continually push the limits of Nike’s sports technology, James’ building also features some state of the art training facilities.

James is currently the highest-earning active player in the sneaker game, eclipsed by only Michael Jordan and his whopping $130 million annual take home for being the namesake of the ultra-successful Jordan brand sect of Nike shoes. James has been with Nike since he signed out of high school and was instantly given his own signature shoe model.

“It’s so surreal,” James told Hypebeast, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time NBA champion. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus — it’s truly an honor, and I feel truly special.”

Even as James’ career winds down, he should find himself still in business with the shoe giant for years to come given that his sneakers are still one of the company’s biggest sellers – a trend that doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon.