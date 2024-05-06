Patriots Officially Announce the Search For a New Head of Football Operations

We’ve heard the term “de facto general manager” since the day New England Patriots parted ways with former head coach and acting general manager Bill Belichick. It appears they are now ready to fill the general manager role officially. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the New England Patriots have commenced their quest to identify their next head of football operations.

The Patriots just navigated perhaps the most crucial offseason in recent memory without an official general manager or head of football operations. Eliot Wolf, the director of scouting, has assumed the responsibilities of the de facto general manager. Jones suggests that Wolf remains in contention for the position as the Patriots continue their search for the ideal candidate.

REPORT: The #Patriots have officially begun the process of hiring a new GM, per @jjones9. While Eliot Wolf is the most likely choice, the Pats have to interview at least two external minority candidates in person before hiring someone, as the Rooney Rule indicates. pic.twitter.com/z7DqVkKOZ7 — The Sports Fellow (@SportsFellow_) May 6, 2024

Given his significant involvement in roster management and salary cap maneuvers over the past four months, notably highlighted by the selection of quarterback Drake Maye as the third overall pick in the draft, Wolf stands as a formidable contender, if not the outright favorite, to assume the position. However, NFL regulations present hurdles in his ascension to the primary executive role.

Per the Rooney Rule, the Patriots must conduct at least two in-person interviews with external minority candidates for the vacant position. Merely engaging in discussions with internal minority executives, such as Alonzo Highsmith or others already within the organization, would not fulfill these requirements.

Eliot Wolf Has Been Hard at Work as De Facto General Manager

While it was indeed a team effort in New England, Eliot Wolf was undoubtedly at the top of the executive team’s decision-making process and the face of the media during critical media days surrounding offseason activities.

One of Wolf’s most notable achievements during the 2024 offseason was the pivotal role Wolf played in orchestrating the team’s free agency strategy. Under his guidance, the Patriots embarked on an aggressive spending spree, committing a staggering $123.9 million in guaranteed money to bolster their roster.

The fact Eliot Wolf held roster control this offseason, when the #Patriots spent $123.9 million guaranteed in free agency and used a top-5 pick, says enough by itself. But I can add there’s a strong expectation in some league circles that he will keep the job as de facto GM.… https://t.co/K4J0Xwq97P — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) May 6, 2024

Wolf played a crucial role in retaining key players on the Patriots roster. Notable re-signings include offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, tight end Hunter Henry, safety Kyle Dugger, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, linebacker Joshua Uche, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. These signings underscore Wolf’s commitment to maintaining continuity within the roster while addressing areas of need.

Furthermore, Wolf’s influence was evident in the team’s approach to the NFL Draft. Despite tempting trade offers, he retained the Patriots’ top-3 pick, showcasing his confidence in the team’s draft board. This decision ultimately led to the selection of UNC quarterback Drake Maye, which signals a significant investment in the franchise’s future.

Wolf’s impact on the Patriots is poised to extend beyond the offseason. It would be puzzling to think the Patriots would allow Wolf to play such a prominent role in various offseason decisions if they didn’t view him as one of the top options for the long-term head of football operations role.

This Will be the First Head of Operations Hire for The Patriots Since 2000

Bill Belichick’s dual role as head coach and primary football executive for over two decades defined the New England Patriots’ organizational structure. However, following Belichick’s departure in January after a storied tenure, the Patriots found themselves without a designated primary football executive, a position critical for guiding the team’s personnel decisions.

Unlike previous instances where individuals assisted Belichick in personnel matters without holding the official title of general manager, the Patriots now find themselves in uncharted territory, contemplating a formal search for a primary football executive for the first time since 2000.

15 Years Ago Today: Robert Kraft hires Bill Belichick as Patriots coach pic.twitter.com/sCE0aI7qpr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 27, 2015

Reflecting on the Patriots’ past searches for key personnel, it’s evident that their approach has evolved. The 2000 pursuit of a head coach, ultimately leading to Belichick’s arrival, was more of a direct negotiation between team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick rather than a formal search process. Kraft made it public that Belichick was his man, and league rules made it easier to ink Belichick without a formal search.

Of course, the rules have changed, and a formal search will be conducted. But it is hard to imagine that the Patriots don’t name Eliot Wolf as the next head of football operations in Foxborough.