Reunion Between Bears, $10 Million Edge Rusher Floated After NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have made significant improvements to the roster this offseason, but one spot that could use a bit more attention is that of edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat.

Chicago has salary cap space to spare, nearly $23 million as of Monday, May 6, and pathways to create more should the franchise choose to pursue them. A second defensive end figures to be a priority for a defense that got stronger as last season drew to a close, though the level of investment will correlate with the caliber of player available.

Second-wave free agency is now the only path remaining, absent a trade, which means the options are limited. As such, the Bears aren’t likely to find a long-term solution alongside Sweat this offseason, though the pursuit of a short-term fix serving as a bridge to some more sustainable option will provide the team with a handful of possible solutions.

Among those is a reunion with pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who played in Chicago last season on a contract worth approximately $10.5 million.

“The Bears brought in Ngakoue on a one-year deal to bolster their pass rush last summer, but his season ended early due to an ankle injury,” Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports wrote over the weekend. “If the medicals check out, it would make sense for the team to run it back since the two sides are familiar with each other. It would also take some of the pressure off [Austin] Booker as he works to hone his raw talent in his rookie season.”

Booker was one of Chicago’s five draft picks in 2024 — a 6-foot, 5-inch and 240-pound edge out of Kansas the team selected in the fifth round.

Yannick Ngakoue Back to Bears Has Been Popular Notion Among NFL Writers Over Past Week

Shapiro isn’t the only analyst who has floated a reunion between Ngakoue and the Bears since the NFL draft ended late last month.