Nuggets Star Jamal Murray Called Out by T-Wolves for Dangerous Actions

The Minnesota Timberwolves were not happy with Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray for tossing a heat pack onto the court during Game 2.

Murray and the Nuggets were frustrated all night during the 106-80 blowout loss. The defending champs are now down 0-2 and face an uphill climb after losing their home-court advantage.

Things boiled over in the second quarter when Murray was seen tossing a heat pack from the side of the bench onto the court during a play. It appeared to hit the foot of Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns as he made a layup, but it didn’t have an effect on the play.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch addressed the incident after the game, calling it both “dangerous” and “inexcusable.”

“I didn’t actually see it happen,” Finch said. “And the way it was explained to me, the referees didn’t see it either. So they’re not able to issue a technical unless they see it. We tried to impress upon them there probably aren’t many fans in the building who have a heat pack, so it probably had to come from the bench. Which they found logical.

“It’s inexcusable and dangerous. I’m sure it was just a mistake and an oversight. I’m sure there was nothing intentional by the officiating at all. But certainly can’t allow that to happen.”

Jamal Murray Unlikely to Face Suspension

It’s unusual for a player to throw something onto the court. At the time, there was no call on the play, with officials seemingly unaware that it was a player who threw the object onto the court.

There was some speculation that Murray could have been ejected and potentially suspended for his actions. However, crew chief Marc Davis said it would have resulted in a technical foul.

“I was the lead official, and I didn’t notice it was on the floor or where it came from until Towns scored,” Davis told a pool reporter, per ESPN. “We weren’t aware it had come from the bench. If we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger. The penalty would have been a technical foul.”

Davis added: “For an ejection, you would have to determine it was thrown directly at somebody versus thrown in frustration.”

Murray will still likely face a fine from the league. He did not speak to reporters after the Game 2 loss. Murray posted 8 points on 3-for-18 shooting.

Nuggets Not Happy With Officiating

The Nuggets led 2-0 out of the gate but trailed the rest of the way in the blowout loss. Denver skipper Michael Malone expressed his frustration with the officials in the first quarter after Murray took what he believed to be a charge from Towns.

Malone surprisingly didn’t receive a technical for storming onto the court and yelling at the refs.

“When [Murray] is out there battling a guy like Karl-Anthony Towns and trying to take charge in what I thought was an easy call and he is not rewarded, I owe it to Jamal Murray or anybody else in that situation to voice my opinion, to voice my concern or disagreement,” Malone said. “That wound up being a big play because things after that did not go our way. Which is unfortunate, but that is my job. I am going to fight for my guys. I think I have to fight even more for them.”

The Nuggets now need to fight to keep their season alive. The series shifts to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. The Timberwolves were 30-11 at home this season and are 6-0 in the postseason. Minnesota swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round.