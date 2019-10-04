Fantasy Football Week 5 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 5 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition for this week features the highest scoring player at the position from a season ago. Plus, a veteran making his first appearance for the defending Super Bowl champs.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kicker: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Jake Elliott vs. NYJ

Elliott has been a disappointment for owners who perceived the Philly kicker as a starting kicker for their fantasy teams. However, Elliott is essentially a must-start at the position this week vs. the Jets. New York has allowed the ninth-most points to opposing kickers this season, including three 40-49 yard field goals over their first three games.

Joey Slye vs. JAC

Slye has been the best kicker in fantasy through the first four weeks of the season. He’ll have another great opportunity to produce vs. Jacksonville this week. While the Jags surrendered just the 13th most fantasy points to kickers in 2019, they are actually tied for the most field goal attempts allowed in football.

Sleeper: Mike Nugent at WAS

Unless you were proactive as a Stephen Gostkowski owner and scooped Nugent moments after the Patriots announced his signing, the kicker is likely still sitting on waivers. Nugent’s 17% ownage rate is bound to go up in the following weeks. Washington has fared decently against kickers this season, but the ‘Skins are about 60 minutes away from implosion. That Pats will likely push them over the edge. New England will look to see what they have in Nugent, likely opening the door for a few more opportunities than one might expect.

Kicker: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Brett Maher vs. GB

Matt Gay at NO

Gay is third in fantasy points at his position this season. Yet New Orleans has yet to surrender double digits to a kicker in 2019. In fact, three of the four kickers to face off against the Saints this season have scored just four points or fewer. Gay has hit five kicks between 30-50+ yards this year, but New Orleans has allowed zero kicks of such distance.

Buyers Beware: Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. ATL

Fairbairn is still riding the coattails of his monstrous 2018 campaign where he led all kickers in fantasy points. However, his performance this season is undeserving of his 77% ownage in Yahoo leagues. Fairbairn has averaged just 4.5 points per game in 2019, while only hitting three field goals in total. Atlanta has held three of the four kickers they’ve faced this year to seven points or less.

