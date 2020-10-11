NFL Football Week 5 TV Schedule: Latest COVID-19 Updates, Changes

Week 5 of the 2020 NFL Season kicks off today and unlike usual, will run into Tuesday night thanks to a slew of positive COVID-19 test for the Tennessee Titans.

Keep up to date with all the latest COVID-19 updates and game re-schedulings below. Plus, find out how to watch a jampacked three-day marathon of football, along with betting spreads for each game on the docket.

Sunday: 1 O’Clock Games

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team Time: 1:00 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: FedExField (Landover, MD) Coverage: FOX Spread: Washington (+7.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers Time: 1:00 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, PA) Coverage: FOX Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers (-7)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets Time: 1:00 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ) Coverage: FOX Spread: New York Jets (+7)

Note: After a scare on Friday morning where the Jets sent their players and coaches home, the game will proceed as planned after the Jets announced that the presumptive positive COVID-19 turned out to be a false positive.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Time: 1:00 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO) Coverage: CBS Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (-12)

NOTE: ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that a Chiefs’ strength and conditioning coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and that tracing is ongoing.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Time: 1:00 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX) Coverage: CBS Spread: Houston Texans (-5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Time: 1:00 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD) Coverage: CBS Spread: Baltimore Ravens (-13.5)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Time: 1:00 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA) Coverage: FOX Spread: Atlanta Falcons (-1.5)

Sunday: Afternoon Games

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers Time: 4:05 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) Coverage: Fox Spread: San Francisco 49ers (-9)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Time: 4:25 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) Coverage: CBS Spread: Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns Time: 4:25 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH) Coverage: CBS Spread: Cleveland Browns (+1)

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Time: 8:20 pm ET Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today) Place: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, WA) Coverage: NBC Spread: Seattle Seahawks (-7) Monday Night Double-Header

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots Time: 5:00 pm ET Date: Monday, 10/12 Place: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA) Coverage: ESPN Spread: New England Patriots (-11.5)

NOTE: Originally slated for Sunday at 4:25 pm, the NFL rescheduled the game due to three Patriots players recently being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots returned to practice on Saturday after no new positive tests.

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints Time: 8:15 pm ET Date: Monday, 10/12 Place: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA) Coverage: ESPN Spread: New Orleans Saints (-7.5)

Bills-Titans Rescheduled for Tuesday Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans Time: 7:00 pm ET Date: Tuesday, 10/13 Place: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN) Coverage: CBS Spread: TBD

NOTE: Originally scheduled for Sunday, the NFL rescheduled the game for Tuesday after three more positive tests pushed the Titans total COVID-19 positive test count to 23 over the past two weeks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills’ Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs is tentatively rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18. With that said, should any additional Titans players register a positive test, this Tuesday’s game would be postponed, making the Bills-Chiefs game revert to it’s original Thursday Night Football time slot on October 15.