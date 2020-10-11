NFL Football Week 5 TV Schedule: Latest COVID-19 Updates, Changes

Week 5 of the 2020 NFL Season kicks off today and unlike usual, will run into Tuesday night thanks to a slew of positive COVID-19 test for the Tennessee Titans.
Keep up to date with all the latest COVID-19 updates and game re-schedulings below. Plus, find out how to watch a jampacked three-day marathon of football, along with betting spreads for each game on the docket.
Sunday: 1 O’Clock Games
- Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: FedExField (Landover, MD)
- Coverage: FOX
- Spread: Washington (+7.5)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, PA)
- Coverage: FOX
- Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers (-7)
- Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
- Coverage: FOX
- Spread: New York Jets (+7)
Note: After a scare on Friday morning where the Jets sent their players and coaches home, the game will proceed as planned after the Jets announced that the presumptive positive COVID-19 turned out to be a false positive.
- Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
- Coverage: CBS
- Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (-12)
NOTE: ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that a Chiefs’ strength and conditioning coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and that tracing is ongoing.
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
- Coverage: CBS
- Spread: Houston Texans (-5)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)
- Coverage: CBS
- Spread: Baltimore Ravens (-13.5)
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
- Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
- Coverage: FOX
- Spread: Atlanta Falcons (-1.5)
Sunday: Afternoon Games
- Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
- Time: 4:05 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
- Coverage: Fox
- Spread: San Francisco 49ers (-9)
- New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
- Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
- Coverage: CBS
- Spread: Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)
- Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns
- Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)
- Coverage: CBS
- Spread: Cleveland Browns (+1)
- Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
- Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
- Place: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, WA)
- Coverage: NBC
- Spread: Seattle Seahawks (-7)
Monday Night Double-Header
- Denver Broncos at New England Patriots
- Time: 5:00 pm ET
- Date: Monday, 10/12
- Place: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)
- Coverage: ESPN
- Spread: New England Patriots (-11.5)
NOTE: Originally slated for Sunday at 4:25 pm, the NFL rescheduled the game due to three Patriots players recently being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots returned to practice on Saturday after no new positive tests.
- Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints
- Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Date: Monday, 10/12
- Place: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
- Coverage: ESPN
- Spread: New Orleans Saints (-7.5)
Bills-Titans Rescheduled for Tuesday
- Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
- Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Date: Tuesday, 10/13
- Place: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)
- Coverage: CBS
- Spread: TBD
NOTE: Originally scheduled for Sunday, the NFL rescheduled the game for Tuesday after three more positive tests pushed the Titans total COVID-19 positive test count to 23 over the past two weeks.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills’ Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs is tentatively rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18. With that said, should any additional Titans players register a positive test, this Tuesday’s game would be postponed, making the Bills-Chiefs game revert to it’s original Thursday Night Football time slot on October 15.
