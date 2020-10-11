NFL Football Week 5 TV Schedule: Latest COVID-19 Updates, Changes

NFL Week 5 Schedule: Latest COVID-19 Updates

Getty Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots.

Week 5 of the 2020 NFL Season kicks off today and unlike usual, will run into Tuesday night thanks to a slew of positive COVID-19 test for the Tennessee Titans.

Keep up to date with all the latest COVID-19 updates and game re-schedulings below. Plus, find out how to watch a jampacked three-day marathon of football, along with betting spreads for each game on the docket.

Sunday: 1 O’Clock Games

  1. Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team
  2. Time: 1:00 pm ET
  3. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  4. Place: FedExField (Landover, MD)
  5. Coverage: FOX
  6. Spread: Washington (+7.5)
  2. Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers
  3. Time: 1:00 pm ET
  4. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  5. Place: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, PA)
  6. Coverage: FOX
  7. Spread: Pittsburgh Steelers (-7)
  2. Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets
  3. Time: 1:00 pm ET
  4. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  5. Place: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)
  6. Coverage: FOX
  7. Spread: New York Jets (+7)

Note: After a scare on Friday morning where the Jets sent their players and coaches home, the game will proceed as planned after the Jets announced that the presumptive positive COVID-19 turned out to be a false positive.

  1. Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Time: 1:00 pm ET
  3. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  4. Place: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
  5. Coverage: CBS
  6. Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (-12)

NOTE: ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that a Chiefs’ strength and conditioning coach has tested positive for COVID-19 and that tracing is ongoing.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
  2. Time: 1:00 pm ET
  3. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  4. Place: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)
  5. Coverage: CBS
  6. Spread: Houston Texans (-5)
  2. Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 
  3. Time: 1:00 pm ET
  4. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  5. Place: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)
  6. Coverage: CBS
  7. Spread: Baltimore Ravens (-13.5)
  2. Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
  3. Time: 1:00 pm ET
  4. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  5. Place: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
  6. Coverage: FOX
  7. Spread: Atlanta Falcons (-1.5)

Sunday: Afternoon Games

  1. Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers
  2. Time: 4:05 pm ET
  3. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  4. Place: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)
  5. Coverage: Fox
  6. Spread: San Francisco 49ers (-9)
  2. New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
  3. Time: 4:25 pm ET
  4. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  5. Place: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)
  6. Coverage: CBS
  7. Spread: Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)
  2. Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns
  3. Time: 4:25 pm ET
  4. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  5. Place: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)
  6. Coverage: CBS
  7. Spread: Cleveland Browns (+1)
  2. Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks 
  3. Time: 8:20 pm ET
  4. Date: Sunday, 10/11 (Today)
  5. Place: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, WA)
  6. Coverage: NBC
  7. Spread: Seattle Seahawks (-7)

  8. Monday Night Double-Header

  1. Denver Broncos at New England Patriots
  2. Time: 5:00 pm ET
  3. Date: Monday, 10/12
  4. Place: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)
  5. Coverage: ESPN
  6. Spread: New England Patriots (-11.5)

NOTE: Originally slated for Sunday at 4:25 pm, the NFL rescheduled the game due to three Patriots players recently being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots returned to practice on Saturday after no new positive tests.

  1. Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints
  2. Time: 8:15 pm ET
  3. Date: Monday, 10/12
  4. Place: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, LA)
  5. Coverage: ESPN
  6. Spread: New Orleans Saints (-7.5)

  1. Bills-Titans Rescheduled for Tuesday

  2. Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans
  3. Time: 7:00 pm ET
  4. Date: Tuesday, 10/13
  5. Place: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, TN)
  6. Coverage: CBS
  7. Spread: TBD

NOTE: Originally scheduled for Sunday, the NFL rescheduled the game for Tuesday after three more positive tests pushed the Titans total COVID-19 positive test count to 23 over the past two weeks.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills’ Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs is tentatively rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18. With that said, should any additional Titans players register a positive test, this Tuesday’s game would be postponed, making the Bills-Chiefs game revert to it’s original Thursday Night Football time slot on October 15.

