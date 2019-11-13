Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Defense: Week 11

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 11 of the NFL season. Our defense edition this week features one of the league’s best units in all of football, with a murky matchup on tap.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football defense rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

DEF: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Bills DEF at MIA

The Miami Dolphins allow 13.44 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses this season. That includes seven of their nine opponents scoring 10+ points. Buffalo has racked up an impressive 15 sacks over their last five games, not good news for a Miami offensive line that has surrendered the third-most sacks in football this year.

Saints DEF at TB

A matchup with Jameis Winston means a matchup with a plethora of hand-wrapped turnovers delivered by none-other than Jameis Winston himself. The Bucs have turned the ball over an average of nearly four times per game over their last four games. Tampa Bay allows the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season.

Sleeper: Raiders DEF vs. CIN

For all the defensive struggles in Oakland this season, over their last three games, they’ve accumulated a total of 10 sacks and five turnovers. The Raiders have now averaged 10.25 fantasy points in four of their last six games. Oakland will look to keep their hot streak going against the Bengals and quarterback Ryan Finley, who is making just his second career NFL start. In Finley’s inaugural start one week ago, the opposing defense racked up a staggering 24 fantasy points.

DEF: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Chargers DEF vs. KC

Patrick Mahomes somehow allowed Tennessee’s defense to hang 11 fantasy points on his Chiefs last week. We’ll brush that off to him being rusty. Which by the way, if 446 passing yards and three touchdowns is rusty, then the Chargers are in for a long day. The Bolts D/ST has averaged just 5.4 fantasy points since Week 5.

Broncos DEF at MIN

The Broncos defense had a two-week exposition where they totaled 35 fantasy points earlier this season. However, aside from that multi-game stint, they’ve essentially been one of the worst units in all of fantasy, averaging a meager 2.42 fantasy points in their seven other games. Minnesota allows the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. Defenses have averaged just 1.5 fantasy points against the Vikings since Week 4.

Buyers Beware: 49ers DEF vs. ARI

San Fran is one of the best defenses, if not the best in all of football, we get it. However, they are facing off with an Arizona team that, in Week 9, held them to their lowest fantasy point total of the season with a measly three points. San Francisco has now allowed its two highest-scoring offensive scoring outputs of the season over the past two weeks. The Cardinals have allowed opposing defenses to score just 3.4 fantasy points in five of their last six games.

