Fantasy Football Week 14 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Trending Up

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we may finally be gifted once again with the services of arguably the top player at the position, as Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is set to return to practice. Plus, is their a new fantasy stud blossoming in Los Angeles? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 14

Austin Hooper (TE2) has missed three consecutive games since sustaining an MCL injury. However, fantasy owners may be getting an early Christmas present this Sunday. Hooper is expected to return to practice on Monday, which is a major step forward for the TE’s potential return to the playing field in Week 14.

Prior to injury, Hooper was the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position with 17.2 points per game. Hooper will have a great chance of picking up where he left off, as long as he’s active this week against the Carolina Panthers.

While the Panthers have been stingy against tight ends for most of the season, they’ve allowed an average of 81.3 receiving yards to starting TEs over three of their last six games.

With Gerald Everett out of the Los Angeles Rams lineup in Week 13, Tyler Higbee (TE15) exploded onto the scene, racking up seven receptions for 107 receiving yards, while leading all tight ends with 23.7 fantasy points.

Higbee has a juicy matchup lined up for himself this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle allows the fourth-most fantasy points, and the third-most receptions to the tight end position this season.

With that said, Los Angeles has a plethora of mouths to feed within their offense, and Higbee is nowhere near the top of the totem pole. Jared Goff’s play has also been very much Jekyll and Hyde throughout the majority of the season. Plus, let’s not forgot that Gerald Everett was a hot fantasy commiddity himself before flaming out prior to his injury.

Higbee is worthy of a look this week, but don’t expect the same super output from a week ago.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 Darren Waller OAK

vs. TEN

2

 Austin Hooper ATL INJ

vs. CAR

3

 Travis Kelce KC

@ NE

4

 George Kittle SF

@ NO

5

 Jack Doyle IND

@ TB

6

 Zach Ertz PHI

vs. NYG

7

 Mark Andrews BAL

@ BUF

8

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

vs. MIA

9

 Hunter Henry LAC

@ JAC

10

 Jacob Hollister SEA

@ LAR

11

 Evan Engram NYG INJ

@ PHI

12

 Dallas Goedert PHI

vs. NYG

13

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. DET

14

 Kaden Cole NYG

@ PHI

15

 Tyler Higbee LAR

vs. SEA

16

 Jared Cook NO

vs. SF

17

 Greg Olsen CAR INJ

@ ATL

18

 Vance McDonald PIT

@ ARI

19

 Gerald Everett LAR INJ

vs. SEA

20

 Noah Fant DEN

@ HOU

21

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

vs. DET

22

 Jaeden Graham ATL

vs. CAR

23

 Mike Gesicki MIA

@ NYJ

24

 Dawson Knox BUF

vs. BAL

25

 OJ Howard TB

vs. IND

26

 Ben Watson NE

vs. KC

27

 Jonnu Smith TEN

@ OAK

28

 Jason Witten DAL

@ CHI

29

 TJ Hockenson DET

@ MIN

30

 Darren Fells HOU

vs. DEN

31

 Jeff Heuerman DEN

@ HOU

32

 Blake Jarwin DAL

@ CHI

33

 Jimmy Graham GB

vs. WAS

34

 Charles Clay ARI

vs. PIT

35

 Foster Moreau OAK

vs. TEN

36

 Tyler Eifert CIN

@ CLE

37

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. IND

38

 Demetrius Harris CLE

vs. CIN

39

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

@ GB

40

 Mercedes Lewis GB

vs. WAS

41

 CJ Uzomah CIN

@ CLE

42

 Nick O’Leary JAC

vs. LAC

43

 Ross Dwelley SF

@ NO

44

 Hayden Hurst BAL

@ BUF

45

 Ben Braunecker CHI

vs. DAL

46

 Matt LaCosse NE

vs. KC

47

 Nick Boyle BAL

@ BUF

48

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. DEN

49

 Maxx Williams ARI

vs. PIT

50

 Rhett Ellison NYG INJ

@ PHI

51

 R. Seals-Jones CLE

vs. CIN

52

 Josh Hill NO

vs. SF

53

 Logan Thomas DET

@ MIN

54

 Nick Vannett PIT

@ ARI

55

 Scott Simonson NYG

@ PHI
