Fantasy Football Week 14 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Trending Up

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we may finally be gifted once again with the services of arguably the top player at the position, as Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is set to return to practice. Plus, is their a new fantasy stud blossoming in Los Angeles? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 14

Austin Hooper (TE2) has missed three consecutive games since sustaining an MCL injury. However, fantasy owners may be getting an early Christmas present this Sunday. Hooper is expected to return to practice on Monday, which is a major step forward for the TE’s potential return to the playing field in Week 14.

Prior to injury, Hooper was the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position with 17.2 points per game. Hooper will have a great chance of picking up where he left off, as long as he’s active this week against the Carolina Panthers.

While the Panthers have been stingy against tight ends for most of the season, they’ve allowed an average of 81.3 receiving yards to starting TEs over three of their last six games.

With Gerald Everett out of the Los Angeles Rams lineup in Week 13, Tyler Higbee (TE15) exploded onto the scene, racking up seven receptions for 107 receiving yards, while leading all tight ends with 23.7 fantasy points.

Higbee has a juicy matchup lined up for himself this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle allows the fourth-most fantasy points, and the third-most receptions to the tight end position this season.

With that said, Los Angeles has a plethora of mouths to feed within their offense, and Higbee is nowhere near the top of the totem pole. Jared Goff’s play has also been very much Jekyll and Hyde throughout the majority of the season. Plus, let’s not forgot that Gerald Everett was a hot fantasy commiddity himself before flaming out prior to his injury.

Higbee is worthy of a look this week, but don’t expect the same super output from a week ago.

Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 Darren Waller OAK vs. TEN 2 Austin Hooper ATL INJ vs. CAR 3 Travis Kelce KC @ NE 4 George Kittle SF @ NO 5 Jack Doyle IND @ TB 6 Zach Ertz PHI vs. NYG 7 Mark Andrews BAL @ BUF 8 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs. MIA 9 Hunter Henry LAC @ JAC 10 Jacob Hollister SEA @ LAR 11 Evan Engram NYG INJ @ PHI 12 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG 13 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. DET 14 Kaden Cole NYG @ PHI 15 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. SEA 16 Jared Cook NO vs. SF 17 Greg Olsen CAR INJ @ ATL 18 Vance McDonald PIT @ ARI 19 Gerald Everett LAR INJ vs. SEA 20 Noah Fant DEN @ HOU 21 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. DET 22 Jaeden Graham ATL vs. CAR 23 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NYJ 24 Dawson Knox BUF vs. BAL 25 OJ Howard TB vs. IND 26 Ben Watson NE vs. KC 27 Jonnu Smith TEN @ OAK 28 Jason Witten DAL @ CHI 29 TJ Hockenson DET @ MIN 30 Darren Fells HOU vs. DEN 31 Jeff Heuerman DEN @ HOU 32 Blake Jarwin DAL @ CHI 33 Jimmy Graham GB vs. WAS 34 Charles Clay ARI vs. PIT 35 Foster Moreau OAK vs. TEN 36 Tyler Eifert CIN @ CLE 37 Cameron Brate TB vs. IND 38 Demetrius Harris CLE vs. CIN 39 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ GB 40 Mercedes Lewis GB vs. WAS 41 CJ Uzomah CIN @ CLE 42 Nick O’Leary JAC vs. LAC 43 Ross Dwelley SF @ NO 44 Hayden Hurst BAL @ BUF 45 Ben Braunecker CHI vs. DAL 46 Matt LaCosse NE vs. KC 47 Nick Boyle BAL @ BUF 48 Jordan Akins HOU vs. DEN 49 Maxx Williams ARI vs. PIT 50 Rhett Ellison NYG INJ @ PHI 51 R. Seals-Jones CLE vs. CIN 52 Josh Hill NO vs. SF 53 Logan Thomas DET @ MIN 54 Nick Vannett PIT @ ARI 55 Scott Simonson NYG @ PHI