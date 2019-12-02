Fantasy Football Week 14 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper Trending Up

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 14 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we may finally be gifted once again with the services of arguably the top player at the position, as Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is set to return to practice. Plus, is their a new fantasy stud blossoming in Los Angeles? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Tight End Outlook Week 14
Austin Hooper (TE2) has missed three consecutive games since sustaining an MCL injury. However, fantasy owners may be getting an early Christmas present this Sunday. Hooper is expected to return to practice on Monday, which is a major step forward for the TE’s potential return to the playing field in Week 14.
Prior to injury, Hooper was the highest-scoring fantasy player at his position with 17.2 points per game. Hooper will have a great chance of picking up where he left off, as long as he’s active this week against the Carolina Panthers.
While the Panthers have been stingy against tight ends for most of the season, they’ve allowed an average of 81.3 receiving yards to starting TEs over three of their last six games.
With Gerald Everett out of the Los Angeles Rams lineup in Week 13, Tyler Higbee (TE15) exploded onto the scene, racking up seven receptions for 107 receiving yards, while leading all tight ends with 23.7 fantasy points.
Higbee has a juicy matchup lined up for himself this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle allows the fourth-most fantasy points, and the third-most receptions to the tight end position this season.
With that said, Los Angeles has a plethora of mouths to feed within their offense, and Higbee is nowhere near the top of the totem pole. Jared Goff’s play has also been very much Jekyll and Hyde throughout the majority of the season. Plus, let’s not forgot that Gerald Everett was a hot fantasy commiddity himself before flaming out prior to his injury.
Higbee is worthy of a look this week, but don’t expect the same super output from a week ago.
Week 14 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Tight Ends TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Darren Waller OAK
|
vs. TEN
|
2
|Austin Hooper ATL INJ
|
vs. CAR
|
3
|Travis Kelce KC
|
@ NE
|
4
|George Kittle SF
|
@ NO
|
5
|Jack Doyle IND
|
@ TB
|
6
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
7
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
@ BUF
|
8
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
vs. MIA
|
9
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
@ JAC
|
10
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
@ LAR
|
11
|Evan Engram NYG INJ
|
@ PHI
|
12
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
vs. NYG
|
13
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
vs. DET
|
14
|Kaden Cole NYG
|
@ PHI
|
15
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
vs. SEA
|
16
|Jared Cook NO
|
vs. SF
|
17
|Greg Olsen CAR INJ
|
@ ATL
|
18
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
@ ARI
|
19
|Gerald Everett LAR INJ
|
vs. SEA
|
20
|Noah Fant DEN
|
@ HOU
|
21
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
vs. DET
|
22
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
vs. CAR
|
23
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
@ NYJ
|
24
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
vs. BAL
|
25
|OJ Howard TB
|
vs. IND
|
26
|Ben Watson NE
|
vs. KC
|
27
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
@ OAK
|
28
|Jason Witten DAL
|
@ CHI
|
29
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
@ MIN
|
30
|Darren Fells HOU
|
vs. DEN
|
31
|Jeff Heuerman DEN
|
@ HOU
|
32
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
@ CHI
|
33
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
vs. WAS
|
34
|Charles Clay ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
35
|Foster Moreau OAK
|
vs. TEN
|
36
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
@ CLE
|
37
|Cameron Brate TB
|
vs. IND
|
38
|Demetrius Harris CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
39
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
@ GB
|
40
|Mercedes Lewis GB
|
vs. WAS
|
41
|CJ Uzomah CIN
|
@ CLE
|
42
|Nick O’Leary JAC
|
vs. LAC
|
43
|Ross Dwelley SF
|
@ NO
|
44
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
@ BUF
|
45
|Ben Braunecker CHI
|
vs. DAL
|
46
|Matt LaCosse NE
|
vs. KC
|
47
|Nick Boyle BAL
|
@ BUF
|
48
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
vs. DEN
|
49
|Maxx Williams ARI
|
vs. PIT
|
50
|Rhett Ellison NYG INJ
|
@ PHI
|
51
|R. Seals-Jones CLE
|
vs. CIN
|
52
|Josh Hill NO
|
vs. SF
|
53
|Logan Thomas DET
|
@ MIN
|
54
|Nick Vannett PIT
|
@ ARI
|
55
|Scott Simonson NYG
|
@ PHI
-
