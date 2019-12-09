Fantasy Football Week 15 Kicker Rankings: Jason Sanders Rises

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season.

While the Miami Dolphins have been mostly a dumpster-fire in terms of fantasy production this season, a certain kicker out of the 305 has done his best to change that perception over his last two games.

Plus, have the Indianapolis Colts found their kicker of the future in their injury-replacement to future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 15 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker Outlook Week 15

Miami Dolphins’ Jason Sanders (K3) has been one of the most prolific fantasy players over the last two weeks. Not just for kickers, but overall. Sanders have averaged an absurd 18.6 fantasy points since Week 12. To put that in a better perspective, only four running backs have scored more standard-scoring points than Sanders over that span.

Sanders racked up an eye-popping 24 fantasy points vs. the New York Jets, ranking him as the 14th-highest scoring overall player for Week 14.

Sanders is presented with yet another plus-matchup in Week 15 to keep his stellar production rollin’. The New York Giants are a bottom-five fantasy unit in terms of points surrendered to opposing kickers this season. The G-Men have surrendered 10+ fantasy points to the position on five different occasions this season, and have not allowed fewer than seven points to a kicker since Week 6.

Chase McLaughlin (K11) was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 as potential insurance to an injured Adam Vinatieri. With Vinatieri ultimately missing the team’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McLaughlin filled in, and filled in admirably.

McLaughlin did what he’s done all year, no matter what color jersey he’s wearing, the rookie continues to rack up fantasy points. McLaughlin has now scored double-digit points in three of his last four games, and four of his last six.

The Colts face off with a Saints team in Week 15 that has allowed an average of 10.7 fantasy points to kickers over their last six games, including 13 points to Robbie Gould last Sunday.

JUST IN: Adam Vinatieri will be undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN 2 Wil Lutz NO vs. IND 3 Jason Sanders MIA @ NYG 4 Robbie Gould SF vs. ATL 5 Greg Zuerlein LAR @ DAL 6 Jake Elliott PHI @ WAS 7 Austin Seibert CLE @ ARI 8 Matt Gay TB @ DET 9 Younghoe Koo ATL @ SF 10 Nick Folk NE @ CIN 11 Chase McLaughlin IND @ NO 12 Sam Ficken NYJ @ BAL 13 Michael Badgley LAC vs. MIN 14 Adam Vinatieri IND INJ @ NO 15 Justin Tucker BAL vs. NYJ 16 Joey Slye CAR vs. SEA 17 Matt Prater DET vs. TB 18 Dan Bailey MIN @ LAC 19 Jason Myers SEA @ CAR 20 Josh Lambo JAC @ OAK 21 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU @ TEN 22 Chris Boswell PIT vs. BUF 23 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. PHI 24 Eddy Pineiro CHI @ GB 25 Brett Maher DAL vs. LAR 26 Stephen Hauschka BUF @ PIT 27 Mason Crosby GB vs. CHI 28 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. CLE 29 Randy Bullock CIN vs. NE 30 Brandon McManus DEN @ KC 31 Ryan Succop TEN vs. HOU 32 Aldrick Rosas NYG vs. MIA 33 Daniel Carlson OAK vs. JAC