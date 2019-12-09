Fantasy Football Week 15 Kicker Rankings: Jason Sanders Rises

Fantasy Football Week 15 Kicker Rankings: Jason Sanders Rises

  • 179 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Jason Sanders Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings Week 15

Getty Jason Sanders of the Miami Dolphins

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season.

While the Miami Dolphins have been mostly a dumpster-fire in terms of fantasy production this season, a certain kicker out of the 305 has done his best to change that perception over his last two games.

Plus, have the Indianapolis Colts found their kicker of the future in their injury-replacement to future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri? Let’s take a look.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 15 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker Outlook Week 15

Miami Dolphins’ Jason Sanders (K3) has been one of the most prolific fantasy players over the last two weeks. Not just for kickers, but overall. Sanders have averaged an absurd 18.6 fantasy points since Week 12. To put that in a better perspective, only four running backs have scored more standard-scoring points than Sanders over that span.

Sanders racked up an eye-popping 24 fantasy points vs. the New York Jets, ranking him as the 14th-highest scoring overall player for Week 14.

Sanders is presented with yet another plus-matchup in Week 15 to keep his stellar production rollin’. The New York Giants are a bottom-five fantasy unit in terms of points surrendered to opposing kickers this season. The G-Men have surrendered 10+ fantasy points to the position on five different occasions this season, and have not allowed fewer than seven points to a kicker since Week 6.

Chase McLaughlin (K11) was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 as potential insurance to an injured Adam Vinatieri. With Vinatieri ultimately missing the team’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McLaughlin filled in, and filled in admirably.

McLaughlin did what he’s done all year, no matter what color jersey he’s wearing, the rookie continues to rack up fantasy points. McLaughlin has now scored double-digit points in three of his last four games, and four of his last six.

The Colts face off with a Saints team in Week 15 that has allowed an average of 10.7 fantasy points to kickers over their last six games, including 13 points to Robbie Gould last Sunday.

JUST IN: Adam Vinatieri will be undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Harrison Butker KC

vs. DEN

2

 Wil Lutz NO

vs. IND

3

 Jason Sanders MIA

@ NYG

4

 Robbie Gould SF

vs. ATL

5

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

@ DAL

6

 Jake Elliott PHI

@ WAS

7

 Austin Seibert CLE

@ ARI

8

 Matt Gay TB

@ DET

9

 Younghoe Koo ATL

@ SF

10

 Nick Folk NE

@ CIN

11

 Chase McLaughlin IND

@ NO

12

 Sam Ficken NYJ

@ BAL

13

 Michael Badgley LAC

vs. MIN

14

 Adam Vinatieri IND INJ

@ NO

15

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. NYJ

16

 Joey Slye CAR

vs. SEA

17

 Matt Prater DET

vs. TB

18

 Dan Bailey MIN

@ LAC

19

 Jason Myers SEA

@ CAR

20

 Josh Lambo JAC

@ OAK

21

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

@ TEN

22

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. BUF

23

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

vs. PHI

24

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

@ GB

25

 Brett Maher DAL

vs. LAR

26

 Stephen Hauschka BUF

@ PIT

27

 Mason Crosby GB

vs. CHI

28

 Zane GonzalezARI

vs. CLE

29

 Randy Bullock CIN

vs. NE

30

 Brandon McManus DEN

@ KC

31

 Ryan Succop TEN

vs. HOU

32

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

vs. MIA

33

 Daniel Carlson OAK

vs. JAC
    2. READ NEXT: Fantasy: Defense Rankings Week 15

Read More
, , , ,