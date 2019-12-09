Fantasy Football Week 15 Defense Rankings: Time to Worry about 49ers?

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at the San Francisco 49ers‘ recent defensive struggles, and whether you can trust them in your playoff lineups. Plus, Los Angeles Rams D/ST has been phenomenal of late, however, a tough matchup this week clouds their fantasy outlook.

Defense Outlook Week 15

The 49ers won in what many perceived to be the game of the year thus far in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. Yet, lost in the midst of all the offensive fireworks is the fact that the San Francisco 49ers (DEF4) has taken a major step back over recent weeks.

Fresh off of surrendering 46 offensive points to the Saints, San Fran has now combined for a meager 2.0 fantasy points over their last two games. A drastic drop off for a unit who had scored double-digits in seven of their previous eight games prior to this two-game stint.

However, a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 could be just what they need to get back to their dominant ways. While the Falcons offense dominated a week ago, that was against a down-and-out Carolina Panthers team. Prior to that outing, Atlanta had surrendered 16 fantasy points to opposing D/ST in back-to-back weeks.

The Los Angeles Rams’ offensive up-and-downs this season have drawn most of the mainstream media attention. However, quietly the Rams (DEF13) has been dominant for nearly two months now. Since acquiring Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars seven games ago, the Rams have scored fewer than nine fantasy points just once and scored at least 14 points over the last two weeks.

They do have a difficult matchup this week against a Dallas Cowboys offense that surrenders the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing defenses. Yet, that doesn’t mean LA is non-startable. Dallas seems inches away from implosion, while the Rams just shut down a Russell Wilson-led Seahawks offense this past Sunday night.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Patriots NE @ CIN 2 Ravens BAL vs. NYJ 3 Steelers PIT vs. BUF 4 49ers SF vs. ATL 5 Eagles PHI @ WAS 6 Bills BUF @ PIT 7 Browns CLE @ ARI 8 Jaguars JAC @ OAK 9 Buccaneers TB @ DET 10 Cardinals ARI vs. CLE 11 Packers GB vs. CHI 12 Titans TEN vs. HOU 13 Rams LAR @ DAL 14 Dolphins MIA @ NYG 15 Bears CHI @ GB 16 Seahawks SEA @ CAR 17 Vikings MIN @ LAC 18 Saints NO vs. IND 19 Chiefs KC vs. DEN 20 Lions DET vs. TB 21 Giants NYG vs. MIA 22 Cowboys DAL vs. LAR 23 Panthers CAR vs. SEA 24 Falcons ATL @ SF 25 Redskins WAS vs. PHI 26 Raiders OAK vs. JAC 27 Texans HOU @ TEN 28 Colts IND @ NO 29 Chargers LAC vs. MIN 30 Bengals CIN vs. NE 31 Broncos DEN @ KC 32 Jets NYJ @ BAL