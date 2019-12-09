Fantasy Football Week 15 Defense Rankings: Time to Worry about 49ers?

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we take a look at the San Francisco 49ers‘ recent defensive struggles, and whether you can trust them in your playoff lineups. Plus, Los Angeles Rams D/ST has been phenomenal of late, however, a tough matchup this week clouds their fantasy outlook.

Defense Outlook Week 15

The 49ers won in what many perceived to be the game of the year thus far in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. Yet, lost in the midst of all the offensive fireworks is the fact that the San Francisco 49ers (DEF4) has taken a major step back over recent weeks.

Fresh off of surrendering 46 offensive points to the Saints, San Fran has now combined for a meager 2.0 fantasy points over their last two games. A drastic drop off for a unit who had scored double-digits in seven of their previous eight games prior to this two-game stint.

However, a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 could be just what they need to get back to their dominant ways. While the Falcons offense dominated a week ago, that was against a down-and-out Carolina Panthers team. Prior to that outing, Atlanta had surrendered 16 fantasy points to opposing D/ST in back-to-back weeks.

The Los Angeles Rams’ offensive up-and-downs this season have drawn most of the mainstream media attention. However, quietly the Rams (DEF13) has been dominant for nearly two months now. Since acquiring Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars seven games ago, the Rams have scored fewer than nine fantasy points just once and scored at least 14 points over the last two weeks.

They do have a difficult matchup this week against a Dallas Cowboys offense that surrenders the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing defenses. Yet, that doesn’t mean LA is non-startable. Dallas seems inches away from implosion, while the Rams just shut down a Russell Wilson-led Seahawks offense this past Sunday night.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Defenses TEAM Opp.

1

 Patriots NE

@ CIN

2

 Ravens BAL

vs. NYJ

3

 Steelers PIT

vs. BUF

4

 49ers SF

vs. ATL

5

 Eagles PHI

@ WAS

6

 Bills BUF

@ PIT

7

 Browns CLE

@ ARI

8

 Jaguars JAC

@ OAK

9

 Buccaneers TB

@ DET

10

 Cardinals ARI

vs. CLE

11

 Packers GB

vs. CHI

12

 Titans TEN

vs. HOU

13

 Rams LAR

@ DAL

14

 Dolphins MIA

@ NYG

15

 Bears CHI

@ GB

16

 Seahawks SEA

@ CAR

17

 Vikings MIN

@ LAC

18

 Saints NO

vs. IND

19

 Chiefs KC

vs. DEN

20

 Lions DET

vs. TB

21

 Giants NYG

vs. MIA

22

 Cowboys DAL

vs. LAR

23

 Panthers CAR

vs. SEA

24

 Falcons ATL

@ SF

25

 Redskins WAS

vs. PHI

26

 Raiders OAK

vs. JAC

27

 Texans HOU

@ TEN

28

 Colts IND

@ NO

29

 Chargers LAC

vs. MIN

30

 Bengals CIN

vs. NE

31

 Broncos DEN

@ KC

32

 Jets NYJ

@ BAL
