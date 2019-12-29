JK Dobbins: Latest Injury Updates & NFL Draft Projections for Ohio State RB

JK Dobbins has dominated for Ohio State football for three seasons, from unseating Mike Weber in his true freshman season to gashing the Clemson Tigers defense on numerous occasions in the College Football Playoff. Dobbins has the makings of a legitimate workhorse back at the next level, presenting adequate size, vision, speed, and receiving ability. However, an injury has put his availability for the rest of tonight’s game in question.

JK Dobbins’ Latest Injury Updates

Dobbins dominated the Clemson defense in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl, however, he suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter, and was helped off the field. Questions of his availability for the second half began to form, however, Ohio State deemed the running back good to go coming out of halftime.

The running back would return to the playing field for the first snap of the third quarter with a heavily wrapped ankle. Yet, while running a pass route, Dobbins would come up limping on a non-contact injury, proceeding to fall to the ground.

Dobbins was escorted to the locker room, and his availability for the rest of tonight’s game is in question.

UPDATE: After leaving the game on two separate occasions, Dobbins once again returned to the Ohio State lineup with slightly less than eight minutes left in the third quarter.

JK Dobbins’ Latest Mocks & Draft Projections

Dobbins’ brilliance this season has not gone unnoticed, as whispers of a potential first-round draft grade have begun to build for the OSU running back. Dobbins has the makings of a legitimate workhorse back at the next level, presenting adequate size, vision, speed, and receiving ability. Dobbins’ brilliance has not gone unnoticed, as whispers of a potential first-round draft grade have begun to build for the OSU running back.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller is fairly high on JK Dobbins. Only D’Andre Swift and Jonathan Taylor rank ahead of Swift in Miller’s latest 2020 NFL Draft Big Board.

WalterFootball currently ranks Dobbins as the RB4 in their running back position rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft. They have the OSU RB currently projected as a second to third-round draft pick. WalterFootball had this to say about Dobbins as a draft prospect

“He has been a tough runner for Ohio State, showing starting ability for the NFL with size, strength, the ability to run through contact, and quickness to rip off chunk runs.”

Out of any “internet scout,” NFLMocks.com may very well be the highest on the Ohio State star. While many question Dobbins’ ceiling in the NFL, NFLMocks sees superstar potential the running back.

“This season, Dobbins has shown off his explosive skill-set consistently. He is an incredibly talented running back prospect who has massive upside at the next level. On top of that, his ability to make a difference as a runner and a receiver makes him an ideal fit for the modern NFL.”

JK Dobbins’ NFL Draft Profile

Pros: Dobbins, listed at a generous 5’10,” is compact and stout, with a low center of gravity. He runs behind his pads, while showing quick feet in the hole. He has plus-vision, and is able to cut back on defenses once he hits the second level. Despite his bulky frame, he has surprising speed, evident by his plethora of breakaway runs in the Fiesta Bowl. Additionally, he has soft hands, catches the ball effortlessly, and is effective after the catch.

Cons: Weight has been a concern at times for Dobbins, most notably in 2018. The running back saw a major dip in production a season ago, losing his griphold on the lead back gig at Ohio State, and essentially being worked into a timeshare. He’s tight hipped and lacks the elite twitchness/athleticism that some of the other top backs in the class present.

Draft Projection: Late 1st Round to Early 2nd Round

JK Dobbins is a bowling ball of a human being, with surprising speed. He has the frame and the receiving ability to be an every-down back in the NFL. The one downside to Dobbins as a prospect is that his ceiling may be a bit lower than you’d like from an early-round running back. With that said, he does everything well, and is a guy teams can trust to carry the load. His build and attributes are a near image of a young Doug Martin, along with Ray Rice coming out of Rutgers.

