Alabama Strikes First With 85-Yard TD on First Play of Citrus Bowl [WATCH]

Alabama only needed one play to open the scoring in the first college football game of 2020 and the Crimson Tide are already putting on a show at Camping World Stadium. Quarterback Mac Jones found Jerry Jeudy for a sensational 85-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.

First play of the game for @AlabamaFTBL … JERRY JEUDY TO THE CRIB! pic.twitter.com/11fM6FPQjF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2020

Michigan, who started the game with a great kickoff return, could not convert a third and eight. On their first play from scrimmage offensively, Jeudy quickly avoided his man in the secondary and jogged into the endzone to the cheers of Crimson Tide fans.

It was an impressive start, especially for a team that’s often in the College Football Playoff, and some fans believed wouldn’t be overly-motivated to impress in the Citrus Bowl.

Michigan Responds to Level Score vs. Alabama

While the Crimson Tide were off and running early, the Wolverines took the punch to the mouth and bounced back quickly. Just minutes after Bama grabbed an early 7-0 lead, Michigan found the end zone on a seven-yard touchdown pass by Shea Patterson, as The Sideline Report shows.

TOUCHDOWN MICHIGAN〽️ Shea Patterson finds Nicholas for the 7 yard touchdown! #14 Michigan ties it up with #13 Alabama 7-7🔥#CitrusBowl (🎥via @ABC) pic.twitter.com/bgQ3hvOmaU — The Sideline Report (@SidelineReport_) January 1, 2020

The Wolverines proceeded to tack on a field goal after that to jump out to a 10-7 lead after the first quarter. Michigan’s strong response in the bowl game drew praise for a number of reasons, one of which was that they were running through the Alabama defense and showing new looks offensively, as Jordan Strack of WTOL 11 detailed.

Charbonnet averaging 10 yards per carry. Michigan’s offensive line is absolutely mauling Alabama. Michigan is running stuff I’ve never seen them run. What the hell is going on? — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 1, 2020

