Arrest Warrant Issued By Police in Florida for Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is a wanted man. Per Andy Slater of Fox Sports, the Hollywood Police Department has issued an Arrest Warrant for the ex-NFL wide receiver and current free agent. No bond has been set on the warrant. The warrant states that Brown is wanted in connection to an incident that occurred on Tuesday 1/21/2020 involving burglary and assault.

Antonio Brown Wanted for Burglary and Assault Incident

The incident in question involves Brown and a moving truck driver who was hired to transport Brown’s belongings. The incident reportedly resulted in damage to the truck and injury to the man’s person. He claims that the assault resulted in redness and multiple scratches on various body parts, including his fingers.

The truck driver alleges that Brown and his trainer attacked him during the drop-off process of his scheduled delivery to Brown’s home. The man claims that Brown failed to pay for the delivery cost of $4,000 when he arrived, and that when he tried to leave the property without delivering Brown’s unpaid for property, Brown proceeded to throw a rock at his vehicle.

After leaving the property, the driver reported the damage to police. Immediately following the incident, the moving company contacted the driver and assured him the Brown would pay for the delivery cost and an additional $860 fee for the damage to the truck and the driver’s additional hours. However, when the man arrived at Brown’s residence again, Brown paid the $4,000 balance but refused to pay the additional fee.

After the ensuing argument, the driver claims that Brown forced his way into the driver’s side of the truck and began to strike him before Brown’s associates intervened and restrained him. Sometime during the incident, the driver also claims that Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, took the keys from the ignition of the truck and opened the truck to remove Brown’s belongings.

While Brown’s associates attempted to unload the truck, the driver informed them that they were removing property that did not belong to Brown. He states that they began to toss the items back into the truck, further damaging another client’s property.

Brown Locked Himself in His Home to Avoid Police

When police arrived on the scene, they saw Brown retreat into his home and could not successfully make contact with him. Brown’s trainer, Holt, was arrested at the scene for burglary with battery on January 21st at Brown’s home, but Brown was not taken into custody at that time. Now, police have issued a warrant for Brown’s arrest, and intend to take him into custody regarding the incident.

