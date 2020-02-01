Danny Ayres Dead: Speedway Racer Dies at 33

Danny Ayres, the popular speedway racer, has died at the age of 33. His death was announced in a statement from Speedway Great Britain. The press release read, “WE are devastated to learn of the passing of British rider Danny Ayres. Danny has always been an entertainer and his loss will be felt throughout the sport in Great Britain. Our thoughts are with Danny’s family at this awfully difficult and tragic time.”

Danny Ayres Heat 19 – British Final 2019What a ride by Danny Ayres!! 2019-07-29T22:27:45.000Z

While a statement on Ayres’ official Facebook page described his passing as “tragic, extremely sad and untimely.” That statement went on to say, “To say we are shocked and devastated is an understatement.”

Danny Ayres is relentless! 👊 A heat that had everything! Danny Ayres is worth the entry price alone. Breathless Speedway! pic.twitter.com/RK1LbvNL99 — BT Sport (@btsport) July 29, 2019

According to Ayres’ official website, he was a native of Bury St. Edmunds in Suffolk, 70 miles north of London, where he was born on the 16th of August, 1986. That profile says that Ayres began racing professionally for Kent Kings in 2014. That same year, Ayres won the New Year Classic. In 2015, Ayres would become the National League Pairs Champion alongside Ben Morley. Ayres finished second to Morley in that year’s National League Riders Championship. Most recently, Ayres had been riding for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers having spent time previously racing for the Glasgow Tigers and the Cradley Heathens.

Upon winning an award at the end of season awards night for Mildenhall in September 2019, Ayres told the team’s fans, “This award isn’t about me it’s about a great team I have captained this season. It’s been a pleasure watching these youngsters develop and if I’ve played a part in that then I’ve done my job as team captain. Unfortunately, we just came up short when it came to the play-offs but I believe if we had all stayed healthy during the season we would have easily made the top four and for me that says a lot for such a young side. Each and every one of them are always listening and wanting to get better. They have bright futures in the sport.”

