Randall Cobb Puzzlingly Explains Fleeing Cowboys for Texans in Free Agency

Money, apparently, didn’t factor into Randall Cobb’s decision to leave the Dallas Cowboys and sign with the Houston Texans in free agency.

So he says.

“The reason I picked the Texans, if you look at what they’ve been able to do the past few years, went to the playoffs four of the past five times,” Cobb told reporters last week. “At this point in my career I still don’t have a ring. I want to be in a situation where I have the possibility.”

Houston inked the veteran wide receiver to a three-year, $27 million contract on March 16, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. He received $18.75 million guaranteed and a $6 million signing bonus. Compared to Cobb’s 2019 prove-it deal with Dallas — a one-year, $5 million pact — this was a nice score for a wideout entering his age-30 campaign.

Had Cobb cited the windfall as the catalyst for his defection, nobody would have batted an eyelash. Players often chase the cash, and Cobb earned the reward with a quietly impressive 55-catch, 828-yard, three-touchdown Cowboys stint.

But he didn’t.

Instead, he points to the Texans’ recent postseason history in which they’ve failed to advance beyond the Divisional Round (sound familiar?). He commended an organization that’s been clowned relentlessly for its mind-numbing personnel moves, such as giving away All-World WR DeAndre Hopkins and former Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, to name a few widely-panned head-scratchers under head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien’s watch.

More mystifying? Cobb believes his elusive title could come sooner rather than later. No Hopkins, no problem. Between himself, Will Fuller and Kenny Stills, the team bestowed enough firepower to quarterback Deshaun Watson, enough to coast into January and beyond.

Again, his words.

“He has tremendous ability, he’s a winner,” Cobb said of Watson. “He’s won at every level, from high school to college. I think he has that ability to take us to a Super Bowl and I want to be a part of something special with him.”

Following Hopkins’ departure, the Texans’ odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy plummeted from 30/1 to 80/1.

The Cowboys, for the sake of context, currently have 18/1 odds.

Cowboys Yet to Replace Cobb

The club has focused almost exclusively on defense through three weeks of free agency, adding defensive linemen Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe, cornerback Maurice Canady, and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. They also signed kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Dallas made several in-house transactions on the offensive side, extending tight end Blake Jarwin and re-upping with swing lineman (and de facto starting center) Joe Looney. But they’ve left the receiver corps untouched, save for Amari Cooper’s $100 million deal.

This is likely to change soon. Cooper is an entrenched No. 1 and right behind him is 2019 breakout star Michael Gallup. Behind Gallup is … not a lot. The other WRs under contract are a whos-who of replacement-level types: Ventell Bryant, Devin Smith, Tevin Jones, Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson, Lance Lenoir, Deante Burton, and Jon’Vea Johnson.

Expect the Cowboys to bolster the depth chart in next month’s draft, for which they hold seven total selections and two fifth-round choices. In a historically deep class, they should emerge with a speedy slot man to pull weight similar to Cobb’s.

