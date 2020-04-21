Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Rules on Rumored Draft Trade for All-Pro Safety

The Jamal Adams dream isn’t dead, but it’s fading fast.

A popular dot to connect to Dallas, the New York Jets All-Pro safety won’t be traded to the Cowboys for the No. 17 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday night, owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed.

“The idea of trading a very valuable No. 1 for an existing player that’s more than likely is going to cost you a lot more is unlikely,” Jones said during Tuesday’s pre-draft video conference, without addressing Adams by name, via Pro Football Talk. “I would say just theoretically it is, but I would say specifically it is highly unlikely that we wouldn’t have the pick there to use for either a top player in the draft or to trade for potential other draft picks where you can equate the value more evenly pick for pick or pick for picks than you are likely to have something happen like that. So probably unlikely to make a draft pick trade for an established star.”

The Texas-born Adams came thisclose to joining the Cowboys at last year’s trade deadline, before the Jets sunk the potential deal by asking for too much in return. A subsequent report indicated the pursuit would resume at a later date.

“The coverage of it has been pretty accurate,” Jones said after the deadline passed, via The Athletic. “We obviously were trying to utilize our (draft picks) to help the Cowboys better than we could’ve used the same picks in the draft.”

Unsigned beyond 2020, Adams opted to skip Gang Green’s virtual offseason program as he stumps for a new contract. Which means there’s still a conceivable chance he’s shipped elsewhere. Which meant Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was forced to broach the subject during last week’s radio interview, and he didn’t exactly throw cold water on it.

“I think you have to be open at all times to improving your team,” he said, per The Athletic.

While Adams is an elite talent, Dallas already filled its hole at safety — created by the free-agent departure of Jeff Heath — by signing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, presumably to start opposite Xavier Woods.

There’s also the roadblock of Adams’ next deal, which is sure to vault him among the sport’s richest defensive backs. It’d be borderline irresponsible to break the bank on a non-premium position while franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott, the organizational cornerstone, is left wanting.

A more plausible outcome is the Cowboys using their top choice to bolster the secondary, perhaps targetting Alabama S Xavier McKinney or LSU S Grant Delpit. There, too, is speculation the team could move back into the 20s to select a pass-rusher or cornerback, a need exacerbated by the departure of Byron Jones.

The Jets continue to insist that Adams is an integral piece of the puzzle whom they hope to lock down for the foreseeable future. And the Cowboys continue to emphasize, understandably so, their disinterest in parting with premium capital.

But unless Adams is sold to the highest bidder or Dallas lands a blue-chip safety, this future marriage cannot, and should not, be completely dismissed.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!