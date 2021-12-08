Insider Links ‘Intriguing’ Cardinals WR to AFC Team in 2022

Wait, we’re talking 2022 offseason news for the Super Bowl contending Arizona Cardinals? Already?

Well as a matter of fact, Super Bowl 56 is just a little bit above two months from today’s date, December 8. You can never have enough speculation in terms of the futures of current Cardinals players. And the Cardinals have plenty of key pieces coming off the books in 2022.

Cardinals fans can enjoy the 10-2 ride and eventual playoff run.

But for management, future roster decisions are always in the back of their heads. Only so many can be kept by general manager Steve Keim as the NFL is a tough business. One Cardinals homegrown figure could very well be elsewhere in 2022.

Receiver Linked to Last Place Team

Christian Kirk has been the most consistent receiver on the Cardinals in 2021. It mostly has to do with the fact star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has missed three games, but Kirk has played in every game and leads the team in receptions. His 78% catch rate in 2021 is also the best in his four years as a Cardinal.

Kirk has played his best ball, who also happens to be in a contract year and will get plenty of suitors other than the Cardinals in 2022.

Possibly towards the AFC East?

The New York Jets handed out a three-year, $37 million contract to wideout Corey Davis, but hasn’t shown #1 qualities. Rookie Elijah Moore has been a sensation but the Jets could need another receiver.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini on the Flight Deck podcast mentioned three wideouts including Kirk that could fit in green and white.

“In terms of replacements, it’s always a good receiver draft,” said Cimini. “And then veteran free agents, Chris Godwin, Christian Kirk, Michael Gallup among the guys that I think the Jets would be intrigued with.”

Heavy on Jets writer Paul Esden Jr. really likes Kirk’s fit with Gang Green a lot.

“The 25-year-old has been buried on the Cardinals depth chart and despite that has delivered terrific results as a former second-round draft choice,” said Esden Jr. “Kirk has had at least 43 receptions, 590 yards, and three touchdowns in every season he has played. He doesn’t have great size (5-foot-11, 200 pounds), but just finds a way to make plays and get things done. Kirk would be a fascinating fit in this offense and with his versatility could provide offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur with a lot of different options.”

Kirk has shown his ball skills since game one of the 2021 season, tracking a touchdown ball against the Titans.

Kirk is a local Scottsdale, Arizona product where he also played in high school. Since coming to the Cardinals from Texas A&M in 2018, this past year has been great to the 25-year old.

“Mentally, I’m probably in the best place that I’ve been since I’ve been here. I’ve been through a lot through the injuries and missing games.”

Key Receiver Decision

Keim will have many good and bad problems to deal with once the 2021 season is over. Possibly extending MVP candidate Kyler Murray and rising coach Kliff Kingsbury should be atop of the list.

When it comes to keeping some of the talent for 2022, it can be a bit tricky.

In terms of the wide receiver room, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green will be free agents in 2022. It took awhile, but Kirk is finally showing the qualities of a reliable pass-catcher. With Kirk’s play comes cost of production. His calculated market value is $12.4 million per season on a four-year deal worth $49 million, according to Spotrac.

It’s likely that Keim will have to choose between Green and Kirk. While Green has performed well in 2021, he’s turning 34 next season. They still have Hopkins and rookie Rondale Moore and should likely sign one of the two free agent receivers. And there’s always an avenue to draft or sign another wide receiver.

In a perfect world, Keim would keep both. Could they keep Green and Kirk? Maybe through team-friendly contracts. Unfortunately, that’s not a certainty. The Cardinals also have to decide on keeping other unrestricted free agents like Chandler Jones, James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams as well.

But if Tim Patrick, who has slightly inferior numbers than Kirk, landed a three-year $34.5 contract, you should expect Kirk’s future contract to be a tad higher.

These next two months could be very telling as it’s all up to Kirk to make his future earnings increase or decrease.