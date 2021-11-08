Career Day Engraves James Conner Into Cardinals’ History Books

Coach Kliff Kingsbury’s strategies and play-calling continue to be the key difference for the 2021 Arizona Cardinals.

No Kyler Murray? No DeAndre Hopkins? No A.J. Green? No problem. Kingsbury sprinkled in some Chris Streveler at quarterback, made veteran quarterback Colt McCoy find his reads and found a way to get the running game going on offense.

With running back Chase Edmonds out with an ankle injury early, James Conner was a one-man wrecking crew, finding the end zone in the first quarter to take an early 7-0 lead.

James Conner plays for the Arizona Cardinals. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/9SbWOYRnyY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

Conner would have over 50 scrimmage yards in the first quarter, including a 20-yard reception on third down.

It gets better.

A 45-yard touchdown catch from Conner would be the longest of his career.

James Conner just took a screen pass 45 yards to the house!!! 🔥🔥 #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/cVfNxDztZD — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 7, 2021

Did I say it gets better? It gets astronomically better for Conner.

Conner’s three touchdowns in a game is a career-high for the 26-year-old and now had 11 touchdowns this season, which is the most in the NFL.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Conner’s 11 touchdowns are the most by a Cardinals player through 9 games since 1973, tying Donny Anderson.

James Conner has scored 3 TDs in a game for the 1st time in his career. Conner now has 11 TDs this season, the most in the NFL and the most by a Cardinals player through 9 games since 1973 (Donny Anderson 11). pic.twitter.com/n2TvFKYoUM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2021

The team battled through enormous injuries and remained resilient, beating a divisional opponent on the road 31-17. Guys who don’t normally get the playing time stepped up and fought through adversity.

But if you had to pinpoint to one player who’s been through it all, it’s James Conner.

Conner’s Historic Day

You’re going to be sick and tired of the word “history” after this one.

Conner’s second touchdown of the day put him in Cardinals history, becoming the third Cardinal to score 10+ rushing touchdowns in a season.

James Conner joins Tim Hightower (10 in 2018) and Ernie Nevers (10 in 1929) as the only players in Cardinals history to have 10+ rushing TD in their first season with the team. pic.twitter.com/2vGoQ7uzjg — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021

Kingsbury couldn’t even have predicted this Conner breakout.

“I thought he was more of a power/downhill back,” said Kingsbury. “He’s got a quick twitch to his routes. He’s been above and beyond anything any of us could’ve expected. Just the work ethic, the approach of the game each and every day is phenomenal.”

And how could he have? Conner missed 12 games in the last three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers after an amazing second season in the league that saw him run for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After his regression from 2018, Conner penned a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with the Cards and is now looking like a steal from general manager Steve Keim.

McCoy couldn’t say enough about Conner’s work.

“James did outstanding today. We lost Pro Bowlers on the outside. To win on the road, no matter what division, is hard to do.”

While Pittsburgh still has Najee Harris as their running back, Steelers fans still managed to storm to Twitter to voice their feelings on Conner’s historic day.

Man, yinz REALLY going to get pissed at James Conner and get your feelings hurt when you see this next TD. lol #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 7, 2021

Maybe James Conner was always good and the Steelers line was just terrible. — Jim Hammett (@JimHammett) November 7, 2021

james conner is doing so good for not the steelers and i hate it — matt (@MattRosenthal15) November 8, 2021

On December 4, 2015, Conner announced he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had to fight cancer before reaching the NFL. A doctor told him he had “about a week to live” at the time of his cancer diagnosis.

Thankfully on May 23, 2016, Conner announced on social media that he was cancer-free.

Conner’s story is inspiring and has been a class act no matter what

James Conner, who beat cancer in 2016, shared a special moment with this Steelers fan who has a rare untreatable cancer. Football is family. 🙏 @JamesConner_ (via @steelers) pic.twitter.com/ctqMiUPoeq — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 1, 2019

Conner envisioned this type of game in himself.

“I try to picture myself having a great game and it happened,” said Conner. “Just trust and believe. I had a great week of work and preparation.”

McCoy’s Fantastic Day

Most thought it would be tough to score on the 49ers’ stout defensive line leading with Nick Bosa, especially with a backup under center.

We wrote this on November 2:

“If you have confidence in Kingsbury, why shouldn’t you trust his game plan with McCoy? Keep in mind in 2020, McCoy, then on the Giants, game-managed his way to a victory against the Seahawks.”

Now, while that quote is somewhat right, McCoy didn’t just have to game-manage. McCoy’s veteran skills made it seem like he wasn’t any ordinary backup.

McCoy touched on how he excelled against the 49ers.

“I thought Kliff called a great game,” said McCoy after the game. “I felt good. I told the offensive line, “I’m getting the ball out. I’m not going to hold on this ball and take sacks. This front is good. They’ve played a lot of good football. I wanted to get the ball out and then when we did some play action, took our shots, they worked. We hit on a couple screens, they worked and we found a way to win.”

The 35-year-old also took a subtle shot on his former teams, while propping up this 9-1 team.

“I enjoy playing with these guys,” said McCoy. “This is a fun team. This is a fun group. Losing the way we did last week, I’ve been on teams who wouldn’t have been to handle the way we handled it this week.”