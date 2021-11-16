Chiefs Steal Preseason Standout QB From Cardinals, Signals Red Flag

The Arizona Cardinals got a little bit of breathing room with the Los Angeles Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Having lost two of their last three games, Kliff Kingsbury’s crew still sits one game ahead of the Rams, and basically one-and-a-half games at the moment due to the division tiebreaker.

Arizona has one more game left against the Seattle Seahawks before their much-needed Week 12 bye.

The Cards are clearly hurting, who were without DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Pugh and Chase Edmonds in their loss against the Panthers.

But the biggest injury concern has to be the QB room.

AFC Contender Keeps QB From Arizona

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a pectoral strain in Sunday’s loss against Carolina according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Monday. Kingsbury on November 15 told the media he’s considered day-to-day and that practice will dictate whether he plays this weekend.

Of course, the possibility of McCoy playing against the Seahawks hinges on Kyler Murray’s availability. Murray’s missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury and could easily rest the third-year quarterback another week before the Week 12 bye.

“It’s going to be close,” said Kingsbury on Murray’s potential return.

Due to the unfortunate situation at quarterback, Arizona will look for any extra bodies and that could mean looking at other teams’ practice squads.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Kansas City Chiefs signed undrafted rookie Shane Buechele, which was a tactic to keep the Cardinals from adding the youngster to their own active roster.

The Chiefs are signing QB Shane Buechele from their practice squad to the 53-man roster, as @caplannfl said. The reason? The Cardinals attempted to sign Buechele to their active roster, per source. Both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy are currently dealing with injuries. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2021

Buechele is in his rookie season and spent 2016-18 with the Texas Longhorns in college and then transferred to SMU from 2019-20.

You might say to yourself. He’s undrafted. Who cares?

The Washington Football Team are manning undrafted Taylor Heinecke, who was stellar in the 2020 playoffs and just upset the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buechele hit on 65% of his passes for 3,095 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in his senior year. In three preseason games in 2021, Buechele threw 37 of 55 (67%) passes for 422 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Buechele threw a lovely ball to Marcus Kemp in a tight window right before halftime against the Vikings.

That’s how you feel, Shane Buechele? 🎯 pic.twitter.com/pBiqQE4Nlz — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) August 28, 2021

ESPN College football Jesse Palmer had glowing remarks on Buechele before the draft process.

“Shane [Buechele] is a guy, I don’t know what round he is going to get drafted, I don’t really care,” Palmer told Jim Rome. “I think he is going to play 12-15 years and if there was a place I could put a bet on that, I would.”

Buechele even commanded a touchdown drive against the Cardinals in the preseason, which could be why the Cardinals sought his services.

Buechele completed 7-of-8 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown on that drive. Marcus Kemp, Daurice Fountain, Darwin Thompson, Jerick McKinnon and Noah Gray were all involved. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 21, 2021

While McCoy could still play against Seattle, he is 35-years-old and the Cardinals didn’t make an effort at signing a quarterback prior to Week 10. Their third quarterback on the roster is Chris Streveler, who got a late touchdown in their loss to the Panthers.

For insurance, the Cardinals will have to try out quarterbacks to place on their practice squad this week.