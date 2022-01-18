Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Reveals Stunning Assessment After Loss

You couldn’t have a worse first half than the Arizona Cardinals presented in the national playoff spotlight against the Los Angeles Rams.

But anyone would be doing themselves a disservice to not put all of the blame on the offense, who mustered minus one total yard in the first four drives including two Kyler Murray sacks and one pick-six.

Murray had rookie-like lapses throughout the first half, going 7-for-17 for 28 yards and two interceptions in the first half. You can easily pinpoint Murray’s deficiencies to the Rams defensive line domination, starting with All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald.

The Cardinals also suffered a terrible injury in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.

All-Pro safety Budda Baker collided with running back Cam Akers on a tackle, as both players were hit helmet-to-helmet on impact. The hit was so serious that the training staff rushed immediately and players from both sides surround Baker.

Thankfully, Cardinals PR confirmed that Baker was taken to the hospital where he was alert and never lost feeling or movements in all of his extremities.

The Cardinals lost to the Rams in a brutal way by a score of 34-11.

While the type of defeat was mind-blowing, there was a surprising admission from the Cardinals coach after the game.

Kingsbury Makes Strong Statement

Kingsbury spoke to the media after the loss and discussed what went wrong on offense.

“Overall as an offense, we were just out of sync,” said Kingsbury. “Never got in a rhythm and they made some big plays.”

Kingsbury was then asked by a reporter what the team needs in key moments: “Maybe more leaders or does Kyler need more weapons?”

“I think experience is a big part of it,” said Kingsbury. “There’s only one way to experience playoff football and that’s to go through it. Unfortunately, we didn’t play our best game and I thought L.A. played a great game and outplayed us and outcoached us. But I just think you have to go through these moments and learn from it and grow from it.”

Arizona Republic columnist Kent Somers also tweeted that Kingsbury said that guys weren’t used to playoff football.

While this was a first playoff game for many including Murray and Kingsbury, general manager Steve Keim acquired in the offseason J.J. Watt, James Conner, A.J. Green and traded for Zach Ertz in October, who all have playoff experience.

The Bengals also won their first playoff game since 1991, who were led by first-time playoff QB Joe Burrow and coach Zac Taylor.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk led receivers with six receptions, but most of it was in the second half.

“The immediate response is embarrassing, especially in the first half the way we came out. Playing the way we did, you’re not gonna win playoff games. That’s not the way we prepared. That’s not the energy we had all week during practicing coming out. I felt it was all there. We got out there and just repeatedly just didn’t execute.”

The Cardinals were just the third team in the last 20 years of playoff games to fail to make a single third-down conversion.

J.J. Watt didn’t mince words when looking back the season.

“It was a massive failure, from what we were capable of doing, to what we showed we can do, to today,” said Watt. “There is no other way to describe it.”