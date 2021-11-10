Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Provides Encouraging Injury Update

The Arizona Cardinals have overcome so many obstacles during this 2021 season. But one of the biggest ones had to be losing Kyler Murray against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy stepped up and only misfired on four throws, going 22 for 26 for the day in their convincing 31-17 win on the road.

Murray missed his first NFL start after playing through injuries in his first two seasons.

On November 10, it was first reported by Cardinals reporter Darren Urban that Murray has made “crazy” progress on his ankle and is confident in playing against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10.

Kyler Murray said he has made "crazy" progress on his ankle and he is optimistic he will be able to play Sunday against the Panthers. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 10, 2021

Murray spoke to the media about his optimism.

“I think it’s day by day,” Murray said Wednesday. “I think we’ve got a great plan. I feel way better than I did when I talked to you last time, so, I think that’s a plus and I’m excited.”

While Murray didn’t practice, neither did the team. The Cardinals had a simple walkthrough due to the team’s slew of injuries.

Kingsbury touched on their new philosophy towards practicing during the week.

“But Wednesday, we’ll continue to be smarter as we monitor who’s up, who’s not and really try to get to the bye week with that in mind. After the bye week and once we’re refreshed, reenergized, we’ll take it from there. But as we have a bunch of injuries mounting and head towards that point, we’re going to be smart.”

As for the injuries, there’s a ton to get to.

Breakdown of Cardinals Injury Report

NFL insider Jeff Howe touched on Murray’s situation and the Cardinals for Week 10.

“He is rehabbing and getting as much treatment as possible to put himself in position to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers,” said Howe. “However, the Cardinals can afford to be overly cautious and won’t push Murray into the lineup until he’s ready, according to a source. They’re 8-1, with the best record in the NFL, and Murray is expected to fully recover from the injury for the stretch run.”

The team could easily sit Murray for another week, as the team is 8-1 and will be facing a reeling Carolina Panthers team that is also without starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

As for the rest of the team, the Cardinals injury report came out on November 10 and it’s quite massive.

As expected, a crazy-long ⁦@AZCardinals⁩ injury report. Makes sense why there was no official practice. pic.twitter.com/e6riDc3x4q — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 10, 2021

There are 17 players listed on the report and new faces were brought to order. The new players listed are All-Pro Safety Budda Baker (concussion/knee), rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore (neck/concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (groin), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (shin) and newly signed tight end David Wells (hands).

Long snapper Aaron Brewer also broke his arm Sunday and will be out “a number of weeks” per Kingsbury. Kingsbury told the media the team will bring in someone to take over the position.

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh is day to day after leaving the game against the 49ers as well as Max Garcia and DeAndre Hopkins.

Kingsbury injury updates: — LS Aaron Brewer broke his arm and will be out "a number of weeks." They will bring in a new snapper. — Same day-to-day look for Kyler and Hopkins. — OL Justin Pugh and Max Garcia also day to day. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 10, 2021

Tight end Demetrius Harris, who was activated from the Reserve/COVID list on November 10, was listed as limited.

A.J. Green is still in the COVID-19 protocol but Kingsbury hopes to have him back in the next couple days according to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.