NFL Insider on Kyler Murray’s Injury: ‘Legitimate Ankle Sprain’

There are many questions that will be answered on the injury front for the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, center Max Garcia, linebacker Zaven Collins and the potential return of Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson will be monitored in the upcoming week.

But the biggest one is whether quarterback Kyler Murray will be healthy enough against their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. Murray hurt his ankle during the Cardinals’ second-to-last play of their near-triumphant 94-yard drive that ended with a game-winning interception by Rasul Douglas.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Murray after the game. “A guy rolled up on me.”

Murray was in a walking boot after the game. The situation is ongoing for coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“Hopefully the next two or three days off will be good for him and we will see where he is next week,” Kingsbury said.

Now, there are new details concerning Murray’s injury per an NFL insider.

Jay Glazer Provides Update

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported on October 31 gave the latest update on Murray’s injury.

“He actually sprained his ankle in that game,” said Glazer. “What I’m told is a one-to-three-week type of sprain, ankle.”

Luckily, Murray has three extra days to rest after the short week for Thursday Night Football to prepare for Week 9.

“However, if he comes in tomorrow and he shows that the swelling’s gone down, there’s a chance he can actually play next week. He legitimately sprained his ankle.”

Glazer’s report coincides with Kingsbury’s words after Thursday’s game.

Murray has yet to miss an NFL game as a third-year starter, even with shoulder issues in 2020. At the same time, the Cardinals went just 2-5 during the final seven games while the offense suffered dramatically during Murray’s limitations at QB.

Glazer says that the team is “hoping the extra rest allows him to not miss games.”

It’s a sure thing you’ll be seeing Murray on the injury report for the upcoming week. Murray was also on Week 8’s injury report with a minor right finger injury.