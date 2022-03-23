Former Once-Retired Cardinals CB Stunningly Signs With AFC Team

The sudden retirement of former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler left the NFL world in shock prior to the 2021 season.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Butler was dealing with a “personal situation” and the Cardinals placed Butler on the Reserve/Retired list shortly after. In February, NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Cardinals released Butler from the Reserve/Retired list and that the veteran cornerback was surprisingly considering returning to football.

A little over a month later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the New England Patriots signed Malcolm Butler to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, per his agent.

Butler rejoins the Patriots where he was a two-time Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl hero, where he picked off Russell Wilson at the goal line with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The veteran signed a one-year, $3.25 million with the Cardinals last offseason. It was reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer in his weekly mailbag on September 1 that there was concern internally by the Cardinals that Butler couldn’t run anymore.

But according to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban on Septemer 9, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was surprised by Butler’s sudden retirement and that Butler had to take care of “personal” things. While he didn’t rule out Butler returning, the veteran cornerback turned out not playing a single game.

Now, Butler is joining forces with coach Bill Belichick again, who had their ups and downs. Butler became a full-time starter after his Super Bowl 49 heroics and made the Pro Bowl in 2015. But Butler’s Pats career ended in a strange way, as the veteran was benched in Super Bowl 52.

Butler would sign a five-year contract worth $61 million with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 before being released after the 2020 season.

The question still remains as to the particular reason for Butler leaving the Cardinals and returning one season later.